Jack Draper: British No 1 set to make injury comeback later this October at Erste Bank Open in Vienna

Jack Draper is set to make his return from injury at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna later this month.

The British No 1 retired during his quarter-final against Ugo Humbert at the ATP Tour event in Tokyo last month after sustaining an abdominal injury.

Draper then pulled out of the Shanghai Masters and there were fears it could bring an early end to what has been a hugely successful season for the 22-year-old.

But he has been back training at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton and he is expected to return to action at the ATP Tour event in Vienna beginning on October 21, all live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catch Jack Draper's best shots from the US Open

Draper's progress had been hampered by physical problems prior to this season, but he had managed to stay injury-free before this setback, playing more than 50 matches.

It is good news that he has recovered quickly and the world No 20 will also play in the final Masters 1000 tournament of the season in Paris the week after Vienna.

That is almost certain to be his last event of the year, giving him a decent break ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

He is still mathematically in the running to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin in November but would need to win both tournaments, and even that may well not be enough.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper pulls off an amazing defensive display to break Ugo Humbert in the opening set of his Tokyo Open quarter-final.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Which players have qualified for the ATP Finals?

The climax to the 2024 ATP Tour season arrives in November in the shape of the ATP Finals in Turin, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Between November 10 and 17 the top eight men's players in the world will face off in Italy, looking to end their seasons on a high.

Three players have qualified already for the ATP Finals so far.

Italy's Jannik Sinner, Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz have already booked their spots at the prestigious year-end event.

Behind that trio, five spaces are left to be filled, with many stars aiming to gain points in Asia to boost their hopes.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.