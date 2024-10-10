Emma Raducanu: Brit to miss Ningbo Open and Guangzhou Open through injury as she plots Hong Kong return

Emma Raducanu will miss both the Ningbo Open and Guangzhou Open but is aiming to return to action in Hong Kong at the end of October.

Raducanu sustained a foot ligament injury in Korea last month, retiring after losing the first set of her quarter-final to Daria Kasatkina.

She missed the WTA 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan and her absence will continue through the next two tournaments in China.

Raducanu has withdrawn from the Ningbo Open and will also miss the Guangzhou Open, with her focus now on the WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open, live on Sky Sports from October 28 to November 3.

That would represent Raducanu's final action before the season-ending Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga, with Great Britain taking on Germany on November 15 in the first round.

Injuries have dogged Raducanu since her shock triumph at the US Open three years ago and she spent much of 2023 recovering from surgery to her wrists and ankle.

She has shown flashes of her brilliant best this year but has still struggled with niggles and a lack of action.

Raducanu reached the second round of the Australian Open before skipping the French Open, and only played in one tournament between an impressive Wimbledon and a return to Flushing Meadows.

The Briton is currently ranked 57 in the world.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

