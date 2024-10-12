Novak Djokovic to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters final as he targets 100th ATP Tour title

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a 100th ATP Tour title after setting up a Shanghai Masters final with confirmed year-end world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is aiming to become the third man, after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103), to a century of trophies, while victory would also earn him a record-extending 41st Masters 1000 success.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion beat seventh seed Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in China on Saturday, after Sinner saw off Carlos Alcaraz's conqueror Tomas Machac 6-4 7-5 earlier in the day.

Djokovic was hindered by a left hip issue late in the second set and took a medical timeout but Fritz - who squandered both break points he fashioned, including one at 6-5 in the tiebreak, was unable to take advantage as he slipped to a 10th straight defeat to the Serb.

Sinner's triumph against Machac, which came after he lost the opening game of the match, ensured he will be the first Italian to end the year as world No 1.

The 23-year-old said afterwards: "It is something you dream of when you are a kid, when you are young, just to reach the No 1. Now having the year-end, it is also a different and special feeling.

"It means so much to me, obviously. This is something I could not accomplish without all the people I have around - the family and friends and also a big credit to my team."

Djokovic leads his career head-to-head with Sinner 4-3 but has lost three of their past four meetings, most recently in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, a tournament Sinner went on to win to secure his maiden Grand Slam title.

After semi-final exits at the French Open and Wimbledon, Sinner triumphed at the US Open in September, beating Fritz in straight sets in the final.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (until October 13)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (until October 13)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

