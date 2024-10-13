Shanghai Masters: World No 1 Jannik Sinner dominates Novak Djokovic to win title in China

Jannik Sinner produced a dominating display against Novak Djokovic in the Rolex Shanghai Masters final to lift his seventh title of 2024.

The Italian, who is already guaranteed to finish the season as world No 1, was in red-hot form as he surged to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 triumph against the 24-time Grand Slam champion to become the first man to win more than six titles in a calendar year since 2016 when Andy Murray won nine.

His victory denied Djokovic a 100th career title, although this week has been another reminder that the 37-year-old remains very much a factor at the top of the game.

"It was a very tough match, obviously, playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have," said Sinner, who has now won four of his last five match-ups with Djokovic.

"I'm very happy with how I handled the situation. He was serving great the first set, I couldn't find a way to break him. I played a really good tie-break which gave me confidence to start off well in the second set.

"It's tough to tell you a secret about [Djokovic] because he doesn't have any weaknesses. You have to try and use the small chances that he gives you, but there are not many during the match. He is a legend of our sport, he's very tough to play against, so I am very happy."

Sinner is simply bulletproof

Jannik Sinner is the third player to win the Australian Open and US Open, as well as 3+ ATP Masters 1000 events on hard court in a season after Roger Federer (2006) and Novak Djokovic (2011 & 2015). Sinner is the youngest of the three.



He joins Djokovic in 2015 as the only world No 1s to win the tournament.



The Italian has become the first player to not face a single break point in consecutive ATP-level matches head-to-head against Djokovic in the latter's career.



He is the first player to win consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles since Djokovic in 2020 when the Serb won in Cincinnati and Rome.



Djokovic played six sets against Sinner in 2024 and created zero break points.



Djokovic was denied by some imperious serving from Sinner, who won 81 per cent (21/26) of points behind his first delivery in a high-octane first set which went to a tie-break.

Sinner made the better start, with a missed backhand volley from Djokovic proving costly.

The relentless pressure from the other end told as the top seed rallied to an ultimately unassailable 4-1 lead in the early stages of the second set before cruising to a straight-sets victory in one hour and 37 minutes as he recorded his 65th win of a remarkable season.

Djokovic had been bidding to win a fifth title in Shanghai and said: "It's been a pleasure to be here in Shanghai once again.

"I've had lots of success on Chinese soil in my career and I haven't played in China for five years so I missed it and I'm really glad that I came this year.

"I think I played some really good tennis. Obviously congratulations to Jannik, he was just too good today, too strong, too fast. Well done for having an incredible year, you deserve this."

Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero were among those watching from the stands and addressing Federer, Djokovic added: "It's nice to see Roger. I'm not used to seeing you in the stands, I wish you were on the court playing with us.

"It's probably the first time that I'm playing in front of you so I had an added pressure today but it's great, thanks for being here, and Carlos as well."

Sinner: Sometimes I lost my smile this year

Sinner's victory is the latest in a phenomenal season, although it is also one that has seen him embroiled in off-court controversy after twice testing positive for a banned steroid in March.

He was found to have no fault or negligence by an independent tribunal, but the World-Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has subsequently launched an appeal against the decision to clear Sinner of blame.

"This year has been very, very tough for me because of other circumstances and at points I lost a bit of my smile because I had some issues off the court, and they're still in my mind sometimes," Sinner told reporters after his win in the final.

"People think that by winning or having success you don't have any problems, but it's not true, because I'm in the situation where I'm in. Obviously, it's not comfortable, and I wish I would not be in this position where I am right now off the court.

"But you have to accept it. I feel like I'm strong when I go on the court, trying to not think about it and trying to stay focused on everything I do and give a 100 per cent in every single match or practice."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sinner made a stunning return to deny Djokovic on his serve to take a break lead in the second set at the Shanghai Masters

Sinner's win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic has taken his trophy count for the year up to seven, including two Grand Slams, three ATP Masters 1000 titles and wins in Rotterdam and Halle.

This season has been the 23-year-old's most successful on tour, and when asked what had changed in the past year, Sinner said: "I feel that physically I'm ready to play for a longer amount of time at the highest level possible.

"Also mentally I'm ready to accept every tough situation on the court, and I think that's the biggest step I made forward... [I'm] trying to be mature enough to understand what's working, and I feel like that for me made a big impact this year.

"Hopefully it's going to help me also for the next year."

