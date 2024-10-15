Six Kings Slam: What is it? Are Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic playing? Time, date and how to watch

Tennis great Rafael Nadal joins Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune in Riyadh; Watch all the Six Kings Slam on Sky Sports Tennis, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Monday 14 October 2024 21:44, UK
Rafael Nadal will make one of his last appearances before retiring from competitive action at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh along with Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune - live on Sky Sports from 16-19 October.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed last week that he would call time on his remarkable tennis career after playing for Spain in next month's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.
Before that, he will take his place in a lucrative event in Saudi Arabia this week, as he lines up alongside some of the best players in men's tennis.
The Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tennis tournament held across three days and featuring six big-name players.
As it's a non-ATP-sanctioned event, players will not earn any ranking points.
Each of the six participants is guaranteed a reported minimum prize of £1.12m, with the winner taking home the largest prize in tennis history, £4.5m - almost double the prize money for a Grand Slam champion.
The Six Kings Slam tournament takes place from October 16-19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
October 16: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune vs Carlos Alcaraz
October 17: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal vs Holger Rune or Carlos Alcaraz
October 19: Third-place match, final
World No 1 Sinner set to play 2021 US Open winner Medvedev in the opening match on October 16, with Dane Rune taking on 21-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz in the second match.
Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, will play the winner of the Sinner vs Medvedev match, with Nadal waiting for the winner of the Rune vs Alcaraz clash.
The 38-year-old, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 at the French Open, announced his forthcoming retirement in an emotional video message last week.
Nadal will bid an emotional end to an illustrious career in Malaga, but before that he will play at the Six Kings Slam.
It will be the first time Nadal has played since the Paris Olympic Games, where he teamed up with his
young heir Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster doubles pair.
Djokovic and Nadal have both got first-round byes, meaning they will play their opening matches on October 17.
