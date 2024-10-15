Six Kings Slam: What is it? Are Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic playing? Time, date and how to watch

Rafael Nadal will make one of his last appearances before retiring from competitive action at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh along with Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune - live on Sky Sports from 16-19 October.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed last week that he would call time on his remarkable tennis career after playing for Spain in next month's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Before that, he will take his place in a lucrative event in Saudi Arabia this week, as he lines up alongside some of the best players in men's tennis.

What is it?

Image: Novak Djokovic will be among the stars at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh

The Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tennis tournament held across three days and featuring six big-name players.

As it's a non-ATP-sanctioned event, players will not earn any ranking points.

Each of the six participants is guaranteed a reported minimum prize of £1.12m, with the winner taking home the largest prize in tennis history, £4.5m - almost double the prize money for a Grand Slam champion.

When and where is the Six Kings Slam?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player See tennis legends like you've never seen them before, as the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament comes to Sky Sports

The Six Kings Slam tournament takes place from October 16-19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

October 16: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune vs Carlos Alcaraz

October 17: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal vs Holger Rune or Carlos Alcaraz

October 19: Third-place match, final

Who plays who?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz discuss their rivalry, their differences and how they push each other to become better players

World No 1 Sinner set to play 2021 US Open winner Medvedev in the opening match on October 16, with Dane Rune taking on 21-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz in the second match.

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, will play the winner of the Sinner vs Medvedev match, with Nadal waiting for the winner of the Rune vs Alcaraz clash.

Is this Nadal's last appearance?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Tennis reacts to Nadal announcing his retirement and the end of an incredible career which included a record 14 French Open titles

The 38-year-old, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 at the French Open, announced his forthcoming retirement in an emotional video message last week.

Nadal will bid an emotional end to an illustrious career in Malaga, but before that he will play at the Six Kings Slam.

It will be the first time Nadal has played since the Paris Olympic Games, where he teamed up with his

young heir Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster doubles pair.

Djokovic and Nadal have both got first-round byes, meaning they will play their opening matches on October 17.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis this month?

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20 - Dan Evans in action)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20 - Cameron Norrie, Jacob Fearnley in action)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20 - Harriet Dart in action)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20 - Katie Boulter in action)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.