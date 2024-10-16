Jacob Fearnley's impressive 13-match winning streak ended at Stockholm Open

Jacob Fearnley's impressive 13-match winning streak was halted after he lost in straight sets to Tallon Griekspoor at the Stockholm Open.

Fearnley recently entered the top 100 after a breakthrough summer during which he won a maiden ATP Challenger title in Nottingham before taking a set off Novak Djokovic in a second-round defeat at Wimbledon.

British No 3 Fearnley, fresh from Challenger victories in Rennes and Orleans, progressed through qualifying in Stockholm before he got the better of Corentin Moutet on Tuesday in round one.

But the 23-year-old exited in the last-16 stage after a 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 loss to seventh seed Griekspoor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Stockholm Open match between Fearnley and Corentin Moutet

Elsewhere, world No 81 Harriet Dart suffered more disappointment against Clara Tauson.

Dart, who lost in three sets to Danish player Tauson at the China Open last month, was beaten 6-3 6-2 in their latest meeting in the second round of the Japan Open.

Justin Engel, 17, made history on Monday at the Almaty Open where he became the first player born in 2007 or later to win an ATP Tour match.

But his run ground to a halt when fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo moved past the German wild card 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There was better news for Jodie Burrage after an injury-hit 2024 as she claimed victory over Valentina Ryser in the first round of the Lexus W100 in Shrewsbury.

Wrist and ankle injuries have sidelined Burrage for the best part of seven months, but she continued her comeback with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 win.

Burrage will next face British No 4 Sonay Kartal after she beat 15-year-old compatriot Hannah Klugman 6-4 6-4.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20 - Dan Evans in action)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20 - Katie Boulter in action)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.