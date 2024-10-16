Jacob Fearnley's impressive 13-match winning streak ended at Stockholm Open

Jacob Fearnley sees his 13-match winning streak ended at the Stockholm Open; watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Wednesday 16 October 2024 20:57, UK
Jacob Fearnley's impressive 13-match winning streak was halted after he lost in straight sets to Tallon Griekspoor at the Stockholm Open.
Fearnley recently entered the top 100 after a breakthrough summer during which he won a maiden ATP Challenger title in Nottingham before taking a set off Novak Djokovic in a second-round defeat at Wimbledon.
British No 3 Fearnley, fresh from Challenger victories in Rennes and Orleans, progressed through qualifying in Stockholm before he got the better of Corentin Moutet on Tuesday in round one.
But the 23-year-old exited in the last-16 stage after a 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 loss to seventh seed Griekspoor.
Elsewhere, world No 81 Harriet Dart suffered more disappointment against Clara Tauson.
Dart, who lost in three sets to Danish player Tauson at the China Open last month, was beaten 6-3 6-2 in their latest meeting in the second round of the Japan Open.
Justin Engel, 17, made history on Monday at the Almaty Open where he became the first player born in 2007 or later to win an ATP Tour match.
But his run ground to a halt when fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo moved past the German wild card 6-4 7-6 (7-3).
There was better news for Jodie Burrage after an injury-hit 2024 as she claimed victory over Valentina Ryser in the first round of the Lexus W100 in Shrewsbury.
Wrist and ankle injuries have sidelined Burrage for the best part of seven months, but she continued her comeback with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 win.
Burrage will next face British No 4 Sonay Kartal after she beat 15-year-old compatriot Hannah Klugman 6-4 6-4.
