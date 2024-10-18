Danielle Collins postpones retirement from tennis due to 'fertility problems' from endometriosis

Danielle Collins was due to retire from tennis at the end of 2024 to start a family; she has now decided to postpone her retirement due to "fertility problems" related to endometriosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021
Friday 18 October 2024 12:02, UK
Danielle Collins has postponed her retirement from tennis.
The American former Australian Open finalist had intended to call it a day at the end of 2024 with plans to start a family, but admitted fertility problems linked to endometriosis have prompted a rethink.
Collins, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2021, revealed in January that she wanted this to be her final season on tour, and she stuck to her guns despite a brilliant first half of the year that saw her win back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston.
Currently ranked ninth in the world, Collins has been absent from the tour recently amid health problems but eyebrows were raised when her name appeared in the US team for the United Cup in Australia, the opening event of the 2025 season.
The 30-year-old wrote on Instagram: "While I was very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump head first into my next chapter of life, things have not gone as planned.
"In addition to managing some lingering health challenges the past few months, I've recently been seeing a handful of specialists to better understand what my best path forward is to achieve my ultimate dream, starting a family.
"Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought.
"So, the DANIMAL (her nickname) story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025.
"While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey. The only guarantee for now will be some more epic matches."
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.