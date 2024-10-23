Emma Raducanu: Briton to miss Hong Kong Open due to injury and races to be fit for Billie Jean King Cup

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from another tournament due to a foot injury but hopes to be fit to feature in November's Billie Jean King Cup.

Raducanu has not played since retiring midway through her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina in the Korea Open last month, which was her first event back since suffering a first-round exit at the US Open in August.

The Briton revealed she had sprained ligaments in her foot and was ruled out of the WTA 1000s at the China Open in Beijing and Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open later that month, before also withdrawing from the Ningbo Open as well as missing this week's Guangzhou Open.

Raducanu was targeting a return at the WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open, live on Sky Sports from October 28 to November 3, but has pulled out of the event after confirming she would not be fit to feature.

In a statement on X, Raducanu said: "I'm sorry to say that I will not be able to play in Hong Kong next week. Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit.

"I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future! In the meantime, I am doing what I can to be ready for BJKC [Billie Jean King Cup]."

Raducanu is in Great Britain's squad of five players for the Billie Jean King Cup, joining Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls, with Anne Keothavong's side taking on Germany on November 15 in Spain.

Injuries have dogged Raducanu since her shock triumph at the US Open three years ago and she spent much of 2023 recovering from surgery to her wrists and ankle.

The world No 55 enjoyed a strong summer when she made her first semi-final of the year in Nottingham, earned a win over Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne and reached the last 16 of Wimbledon, but has played just three events since that defeat to Lulu Sun.

She made the quarter-finals in Washington before skipping back-to-back WTA 1000s in Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of her shock US Open loss to Sofia Kenin, with Raducanu winning her first two Korea Open matches before withdrawing after the first set against Kasatkina.

