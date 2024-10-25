ATP Paris Masters: Draw, schedule, prize money, how to watch & who can reach the ATP Finals in Turin?

Novak Djokovic's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin hang in the balance ahead of the Paris Masters; Watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Thursday 24 October 2024 15:40, UK
Novak Djokovic's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals hang in the balance with Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov all aiming to overthrow the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the Paris Masters.
With the top eight in the world set to play at the ATP Finals from 10-17 November at the Palaolimpico in Turin - live on Sky Sports Tennis - Djokovic risks being overtaken, with a number of players jostling for positions and valuable points to be won.
Djokovic, a record seven-time champion at the Paris Masters, will not be defending his title after announcing his withdrawal, meaning the 37-year-old's season could well be over with qualification not guaranteed.
The Serb will lose a significant number of ranking points due to missing Paris, leaving him teetering on the edge of qualification.
Australian and US Open winner Jannik Sinner, along with French Open and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, will be favourites to win the ATP Finals.
The pair, along with Germany's Alexander Zverev, have already qualified for the season-ending extravaganza in Italy.
Taylor Fritz, Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev currently occupy the remaining spots but could be overtaken by Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
1. Jannik Sinner: 10330 - Clinched year-end No 1 en route to Shanghai title
2. Carlos Alcaraz: 6710 - Seeks first ATP Finals title
3. Alexander Zverev: 6315 - Two-time ATP Finals champion
4. Daniil Medvedev: 4820 - 2020 champion set to make sixth straight appearance
5. Taylor Fritz: 4290 - US Open finalists is seeking a second appearance
6. Novak Djokovic: 3910 - Surged to sixth after reaching Shanghai final but pulled out of Paris Masters
7. Casper Ruud: 3845 - Lost 2022 title match to Djokovic
8. Andrey Rublev: 3720 - Pursuing fifth straight qualification
9. Alex de Minaur: 3405 - Australian aims to punch a maiden ticket to the event
10. Grigor Dimitrov: 3150 - ATP Finals champion in 2017
The Paris Masters is once again being held at the Accor Arena, located in the heart of Paris, France.
The iconic multi-purpose venue, known for hosting a variety of events year-round, transforms into a tennis arena during the tournament and accommodates up to 15,000 tennis fans for the Masters 1000 event.
The tournament will be moving from its long-standing home to a larger venue at the Paris La Defense Arena, increasing the capacity from just under 17,000 to 23,000 in 2025.
The current format of four daytime matches and two evening sessions will change to three daytime and two in the evening, in order to avoid matches starting too late.
Jack Draper is the only singles player currently in the main draw, with the British No 1 set to make his first appearance at the tournament since 2022.
Draper will arrive in Paris in superb form having reached a new career-high ranking of world No 18 and climbing. He will look to cap off the best season of his career in style by clinching a maiden Masters 1000 title crown.
Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie will bid to join Draper in the main draw as he prepares to compete in qualifying. The 29-year-old will continue his injury comeback in Paris after returning to competition at the beginning of October.
Qualifying: Saturday, 26 October at 9am & Sunday, 27 October at 11am
Main Draw: Monday, 28 October to Thursday, 31 October at 11am and 7.30pm
Friday, 1 November at 1pm and 6pm
Saturday, 2 November at 11.30pm
Doubles Final: Sunday, 3 November
Singles Final: Sunday, 3 November at 2pm
Winner: €919,075/ 1000 points
Finalist: €501,880 / 650 points
Semi-finalist: €274,425/ 400 points
Quarter-finalist: €149,685/ 200 points
Round of 16: €80,065/ 100 points
Round of 28: €42,935/ 50 points
Round of 64: €23,785/ 10 points
