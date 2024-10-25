ATP Paris Masters: Draw, schedule, prize money, how to watch & who can reach the ATP Finals in Turin?

Novak Djokovic's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals hang in the balance with Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov all aiming to overthrow the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the Paris Masters.

With the top eight in the world set to play at the ATP Finals from 10-17 November at the Palaolimpico in Turin - live on Sky Sports Tennis - Djokovic risks being overtaken, with a number of players jostling for positions and valuable points to be won.

Djokovic, a record seven-time champion at the Paris Masters, will not be defending his title after announcing his withdrawal, meaning the 37-year-old's season could well be over with qualification not guaranteed.

Image: Djokovic is a record seven-time ATP Finals champion, but he will be missing at this year's Paris Masters following his withdrawal

The Serb will lose a significant number of ranking points due to missing Paris, leaving him teetering on the edge of qualification.

Australian and US Open winner Jannik Sinner, along with French Open and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, will be favourites to win the ATP Finals.

The pair, along with Germany's Alexander Zverev, have already qualified for the season-ending extravaganza in Italy.

Taylor Fritz, Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev currently occupy the remaining spots but could be overtaken by Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Race To Turin

1. Jannik Sinner: 10330 - Clinched year-end No 1 en route to Shanghai title



2. Carlos Alcaraz: 6710 - Seeks first ATP Finals title



3. Alexander Zverev: 6315 - Two-time ATP Finals champion



4. Daniil Medvedev: 4820 - 2020 champion set to make sixth straight appearance



5. Taylor Fritz: 4290 - US Open finalists is seeking a second appearance



6. Novak Djokovic: 3910 - Surged to sixth after reaching Shanghai final but pulled out of Paris Masters



7. Casper Ruud: 3845 - Lost 2022 title match to Djokovic



8. Andrey Rublev: 3720 - Pursuing fifth straight qualification



9. Alex de Minaur: 3405 - Australian aims to punch a maiden ticket to the event



10. Grigor Dimitrov: 3150 - ATP Finals champion in 2017



Where is the Paris Masters taking place?

Image: View of the Accor Arena in Paris which will host the Paris Masters for the final time before it moves to the La Defense Arena

The Paris Masters is once again being held at the Accor Arena, located in the heart of Paris, France.

The iconic multi-purpose venue, known for hosting a variety of events year-round, transforms into a tennis arena during the tournament and accommodates up to 15,000 tennis fans for the Masters 1000 event.

The tournament will be moving from its long-standing home to a larger venue at the Paris La Defense Arena, increasing the capacity from just under 17,000 to 23,000 in 2025.

The current format of four daytime matches and two evening sessions will change to three daytime and two in the evening, in order to avoid matches starting too late.

Which British players are competing in Paris?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his run to the US Open semi-final, Martina Navratilova believes Jack Draper can continue to go far in Grand Slams next year

Jack Draper is the only singles player currently in the main draw, with the British No 1 set to make his first appearance at the tournament since 2022.

Draper will arrive in Paris in superb form having reached a new career-high ranking of world No 18 and climbing. He will look to cap off the best season of his career in style by clinching a maiden Masters 1000 title crown.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie will bid to join Draper in the main draw as he prepares to compete in qualifying. The 29-year-old will continue his injury comeback in Paris after returning to competition at the beginning of October.

What is the schedule? Watch all the action live on Sky Sports Tennis

Qualifying: Saturday, 26 October at 9am & Sunday, 27 October at 11am

Main Draw: Monday, 28 October to Thursday, 31 October at 11am and 7.30pm

Friday, 1 November at 1pm and 6pm

Saturday, 2 November at 11.30pm

Doubles Final: Sunday, 3 November

Singles Final: Sunday, 3 November at 2pm

What is the prize money?

Winner: €919,075/ 1000 points

Finalist: €501,880 / 650 points

Semi-finalist: €274,425/ 400 points

Quarter-finalist: €149,685/ 200 points

Round of 16: €80,065/ 100 points

Round of 28: €42,935/ 50 points

Round of 64: €23,785/ 10 points

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Hong Kong Tennis Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Jiangxi Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Merida Open Akron - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Rolex Paris Masters - ATP 1000 (October 28 - November 3)

WTA Finals Riyadh - (November 2-9)

Belgrade Open - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Moselle Open, Metz - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Nitto ATP Finals, Turin - (November 10-17)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.