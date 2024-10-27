Toray Pan Pacific Open: China's Qinwen Zheng beats Kenin to claim Tokyo title and secure WTA final spot

Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a 7-6 (5) 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin to clinch her place in the WTA finals next month.

Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the one hour and 52 minute victory as the world No 7 claimed her third trophy this season.

In the first set, Zheng was unable to convert five breakpoints in a tight encounter against Kenin but managed to win the tiebreak with a brilliant forehand winner.

Zheng was much more dominant in the second set breaking for 2-0 when Kenin netted a backhand, before consolidating that break to go 3-0 up.

Kenin continued to push, forcing the gold medallist to defend her first breakpoint of the match but eventually the Zheng claimed victory in the second set too.

Despite the result, Kenin, 25, put on her best performance of the season. The American was ranked as high as No 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When are the WTA Finals?

The WTA Finals takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2-9

The top eight women's players in the world will face off in Saudi Arabia, looking to end their seasons on a high.

Poland's Iga Swiatek and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka were the first two players in turn to qualify for the WTA Finals, with the latter now topping the standings after her win at the Wuhan Open.

The next four players in the list - Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula have qualified too.

Zheng Qinwen, of China, and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova will join the others at the prestigious season-ending tournament.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.