Toray Pan Pacific Open: China's Qinwen Zheng beats Kenin to claim Tokyo title and secure WTA final spot

Qinwen Zheng claimed a 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over American wild card Sofia Kenin; she has now secured her place in the WTA finals
Sunday 27 October 2024 15:29, UK
Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a 7-6 (5) 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin to clinch her place in the WTA finals next month.
Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the one hour and 52 minute victory as the world No 7 claimed her third trophy this season.
In the first set, Zheng was unable to convert five breakpoints in a tight encounter against Kenin but managed to win the tiebreak with a brilliant forehand winner.
Zheng was much more dominant in the second set breaking for 2-0 when Kenin netted a backhand, before consolidating that break to go 3-0 up.
Kenin continued to push, forcing the gold medallist to defend her first breakpoint of the match but eventually the Zheng claimed victory in the second set too.
Despite the result, Kenin, 25, put on her best performance of the season. The American was ranked as high as No 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.
The WTA Finals takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2-9
The top eight women's players in the world will face off in Saudi Arabia, looking to end their seasons on a high.
Poland's Iga Swiatek and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka were the first two players in turn to qualify for the WTA Finals, with the latter now topping the standings after her win at the Wuhan Open.
The next four players in the list - Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula have qualified too.
Zheng Qinwen, of China, and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova will join the others at the prestigious season-ending tournament.
