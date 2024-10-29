Jack Draper sails into second round of ATP Paris Masters with straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka

Jack Draper followed up his maiden ATP 500 title in Vienna at the weekend with a convincing 7-5 6-2 win over Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Paris Masters.

Just over 48 hours on from claiming the biggest title of his career to date, the 22-year-old British No 1 showed no signs of fatigue in storming into the second round in Paris.

Draper needed just one hour and eight minutes to dispatch his Czech opponent in straight sets, setting up a meeting with world No 6 Taylor Fritz of the USA - live on Sky Sports Tennis on Wednesday, from approximately 5pm.

Image: The USA's Taylor Fritz, ranked sixth in the world, is next up for Draper in the second round

Draper edged a tight first set courtesy of a single break of serve in the 11th game, while a Lehecka double fault gifted the Brit another early in the second set that he would soon convert into a double break on his way to a comfortable win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Alcaraz pulls off tweener but Nicolas Jarry responds and wins the point!

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz cruised through his tournament opener, beating Nicolas Jarry 7-5 6-1 in straight sets in their second-round match.

Elsewhere, there were first-round wins too for seeds Alex de Minuar (9), Stefanos Tsitsipas (10) and Holger Rune (13), but sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev suffered a shock second-round exit to Francisco Cerundolo, going down in two tie-breaks 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5).

Two further seeds crashed out in the first round, with Hubert Hurkacz (12) losing out to Alex Michelsen and Frances Tiafoe (14) beaten by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Karen Khachanov, having been defeated by Draper in that Vienna final on Sunday, bounced back with a first-round win over over Christopher O'Connell, while Ben Shelton beat Corentin Moutet to book his spot in the last 32.

Draper has met his second-round opponent Fritz three times previously, with Fritz winning both encounters this year - in Munich, and again at the Paris Olympics, coming from a set down on both occasions to triumph in three.

Draper's sole success against the American came on the grass at Queen's Club in 2022, winning their first meeting in straight sets.

Draper is looking to further improve on his current, career-high ranking of 15th, with a view to potentially sneaking into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Only the top eight in the world compete, with two alternates also travelling to the tournament in case of injury, meaning Draper would need a deep run in Paris and early exits for those in front of him to stand a chance of qualifying.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final between Jack Draper and Karen Khachanov at the Vienna Open

Draper's remarkable 12 months

Draper reached his maiden ATP Tour final in Sofia last November, where he narrowly lost to France's Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (8-6) 2-6 6-3.

He picked up where he left off at the start of 2024, defeating three top-40 players to make his second ATP final in Adelaide, but once again he finished as runner-up, this time to Lehecka.

Draper reached his third ATP final - this time on grass in Stuttgart - in June and after wins over Frances Tiafoe, Marcos Giron and Brandon Nakashima, he defeated former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the final to make it third time lucky - battling back from a set down to beat the Italian 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

The win also meant that he overtook Cameron Norrie to become the 19th man to be British No 1 in the Open era.

At Queen's Club, he upset Carlos Alcaraz in the second round and he then made his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open where he went toe-to-toe with Jannik Sinner before bowing out 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his run to the US Open semi-final, Martina Navratilova believes Draper can continue to go far in the Grand Slam events next year

Draper celebrated his second ATP title following a tense straight-sets victory over Karen Khachanov in the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday, triumphing 6-4 7-5 over the Russian.

Draper vows to 'shake up guys at top of game'

"I'm really happy with the way I've progressed this year," said Draper, after claiming his second career title in Vienna at the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper beat Karen Khachanov to win the Vienna Open, his first ATP 500 title

"I'll focus on next week and then I'm going to look forward to having a bit of time off and probably not thinking about tennis. It has been a long year and it has taken a lot out of me.

"And then I'll refresh and I'll go again for next year with even bigger motivation to really shake up those guys at the top of the game - the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz.

"If I can keep on improving physically and keep on getting more and more experience at this higher level against top players then I'm going to give myself a shot to hopefully be competing with those guys.

"But there's a lot of work to do."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Hong Kong Tennis Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Jiangxi Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Merida Open Akron - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Rolex Paris Masters - ATP 1000 (October 28 - November 3, with Jack Draper in action)

WTA Finals Riyadh - (November 2-9)

Belgrade Open - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Moselle Open, Metz - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Nitto ATP Finals, Turin - (November 10-17)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.