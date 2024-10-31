Why Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur in the Paris Masters is vital to Brit's chances of reaching ATP Finals

Can Jack Draper qualify for the ATP Finals? The British No 1 takes on Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Thursday at 3pm - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Draper, 22, still has an outside chance to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals after a wonderful couple of months during which he has reached the semi-finals of the US Open, claimed his second ATP Tour title and recorded a career-high ranking of 15.

He could move within 135 points of the eighth-placed Andrey Rublev in the ATP Live Race To Turin by claiming the Paris title, with further points on offer in Metz and Belgrade (ATP 250 events) next week.

Jack Draper defeats Taylor Fritz at the Paris Masters to extend his unbeaten run to seven matches

Highlights of the Jack Draper's superb victory against Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals of the US Open

If Draper finishes in ninth or 10th he will travel to Turin as an alternate.

Draper is on a seven-match winning streak dating back to the start of his Vienna title run but he faces De Minaur today with the Australian sitting in ninth position in the ATP Live Race To Turin - one spot and just 75 points behind Rublev.

Draper beat De Minaur in straight sets in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

How many hours of live tennis?

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

From 4am on October 28 through to 4pm on October 31 you can watch back to back LIVE TENNIS totalling 84 hours non stop action on Sky Sports Tennis.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Hong Kong Tennis Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3 - Katie Boulter in action)

Jiangxi Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Merida Open Akron - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Rolex Paris Masters - ATP 1000 (October 28 - November 3 - Jack Draper in action)

WTA Finals Riyadh - (November 2-9)

Belgrade Open - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Moselle Open, Metz - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Nitto ATP Finals, Turin - (November 10-17)

