Katie Boulter through to Hong Kong Open semi-finals after straight sets win over Anastasia Zakharova

Katie Boulter battles hard to win the first set 6-4 and then cruises to a 6-0 victory in the second set to make the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open
Friday 1 November 2024 10:10, UK
Katie Boulter is through to the Hong Kong Open semi-finals after a straight sets 6-4 6-0 victory over Anastasia Zakharova.
Boulter edged a hard-fought opening set against an inspired Zakharova before running away with the second set.
The British No 1, who reached the semi-finals in Tokyo last week, raised her level when it mattered against an opponent ranked 113th, who matched the second seed for most of the opening set.
But Boulter held serve with an ace to lead 5-4 and then sealed the first break of the match to take it 6-4 after Zakharova hit a forehand into the net.
Zakharova put the world No 29 under pressure in the opening game of the second set, but Boulter held and then produced a fabulous volley on break point to move into a 2-0 lead.
A second break followed for the Briton, courtesy of a stunning cross-court forehand, as she cruised into a 4-0 lead and, after holding once more, she broke Zakharova for a third time to wrap up victory in an hour and 16 minutes.
The victory continues Boulter's sensational run of form and she will now face sixth seed Yue Yuan, who defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3, in the semi-finals.
