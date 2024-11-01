Katie Boulter through to Hong Kong Open final after defeating Yue Yuan in three sets

An emotional Katie Boulter advanced to the final of the Hong Kong Open as she defeated Yue Yuan 6-2 5-7 6-2.

British No 1 Boulter, who reached the semi-finals in Tokyo last week, is continuing her run of good form and will rise to 22nd in world rankings on Monday if she wins the event.

"That was an unbelievable match," said Boulter in her on-court interview after wiping away a few tears.

"She makes it so hard. I just had to keep believing, keep fighting and try and find a way through. I'm a little grumpy today, I'm a little tired, but I managed to find a way so I'm really happy with that."

Boulter will take on Diana Shnaider, the world No 14 and top seed, who at 20 is one of the most talented young players in the game.

"I'm super excited just to have a go (in the final). I wanted to finish my year on a career high, which is why today meant so much to me. I've got nothing to lose tomorrow and I'm just going to swing free and enjoy it for me," Boulter added.

Boulter was outside the world's top 150 just 18 months ago but the the 28-year-old from Leicestershire has already won titles in San Diego and Nottingham this year and she will attempt to win her third event of the season on Sunday.

It would be the first time a British woman wins a hat-trick of titles in 46 years.

A wobble did give away the second set. Boulter had been in a commanding position only for a sudden slump to allow Yuan to take a break point. Another error handed the game to Yuan, who roared back into contention backing up that break with a hold of serve in the next game.

Yuan advanced to 6-5 in the second set and kept the pressure on Boulter. Eventually, with the Briton striking too long, Yuan reached break point, which she duly converted.

Laura Robson and Tim Henman praise Boulter for showing great mental and physical strength in reaching the Hong Kong final in the last week of the WTA season

Boulter faced Yuan's serve to open the third set. She won a frenetic rally to bring the game to deuce and eventually forced a break point her way. She wrong-footed Yuan expertly to seize the first game of the deciding set.

She held serve in the next game and broke again as Yuan faltered with a double fault that handed Boulter the third game as the Briton extended her advantage even further.

Yuan made Boulter work harder to hold serve in the fourth game of the third set but eventually she managed to, moving 4-0 ahead in the decider.

Yuan clawed back two games but Boulter calmly made sure of the finish, landing an ace to seal the third set and take up a place in the final in Hong Kong.

Shnaider beat former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Sunday's showpiece will mark the first-ever meeting between Boulter and left-handed Shnaider at the top level.

Tale of the Tape

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Hong Kong Tennis Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Jiangxi Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Merida Open Akron - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Rolex Paris Masters - ATP 1000 (October 28 - November 3)

WTA Finals Riyadh - (November 2-9)

Belgrade Open - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Moselle Open, Metz - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Nitto ATP Finals, Turin - (November 10-17)

