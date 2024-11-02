WTA Finals Riyadh: Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini make winning starts

Aryna Sabalenka began her quest to secure the year-end No 1 ranking with a thumping 6-3 6-4 victory over China's Zheng Qinwen in her opening round-robin match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday.

Australian and US Open champion Sabalenka, who is headlining the first women's professional tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia, packed far too much power for Zheng at crucial points in their fourth meeting of 2024 to stay perfect.

"She's such a great player. We always have great battles," Sabalenka said.

"She plays aggressive tennis. She forced me to step in and go for it. That's why I bring my best tennis and I'm super happy with the first win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sabalenka spoke about how 'great' and 'crazy' it feels to be introduced as the best player in the world

A close encounter saw Sabalenka begin to pull ahead at 3-2 after converting her second break point of the game and she went on to serve out the set.

The second set was tied at 4-4 when the world No 1 broke Zheng's serve again and took advantage to seal the match, earning her first win in the Purple Group.

Winning three round-robin matches or reaching the final are some of the ways Sabalenka can retain top spot this year, while closest challenger Iga Swiatek needs to successfully defend the trophy to have any chance of overtaking her.

"It would mean everything to me. It's one of my dreams," Sabalenka said about potentially winning the title after losing in the final when it was held in Fort Worth, Texas in 2022.

"I've really worked hard in the last few years. I really hope I'll be able to hold this beautiful trophy one day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Not realising she had suffered a defeat to Sabalenka, Zheng prepared to play another point rather than shake hands with the world No 1

Tale of the Tape

French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini defeated 2022 All England Club champion Elena Rybakina in the second contest from the Purple Group 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

Facing Rybakina for the first time since her French Open quarter-final triumph, Paolini broke first to take a 4-2 lead before the world No 5 clawed her way back into the game.

A tight opening set boiled down to a tie-breaker, where Paolini emerged triumphant and she remained in control during the second set to earn her first career win at the WTA Finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following her victory over Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini believed she played 'a really solid match'

Tale of the Tape

Purple Group standings

What's happening on Sunday at the WTA Finals?

World No 2 Swiatek takes on Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the Orange Group on Sunday before Coco Gauff meets fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Zverev to face home favourite Humbert in Paris final

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the Paris Masters final by beating Holger Rune in straight sets.

The German reached his first hard-court final of the season with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory over 2022 champion Rune in one hour and 47 minutes.

"I feel like I made it a little difficult for myself, but he (Rune) is a champion," Zverev said. "It's probably his favourite tournament and favourite court, but I'm happy to be in my second final here. I'm looking forward to it."

Zverev broke in the fourth game of the first set and saved two break points in the fifth on the way to winning the opener.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Paris Masters match between Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune

One break looked to be enough in the second as well, but the world No 3 failed to serve out the match when leading 5-4.

However, he recovered to win the tie-break and reach his second Paris Masters final after being beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the 2020 showpiece.

"I feel like I made it a little difficult for myself but he is a champion," Zverev told the ATP website.

"It is probably his favourite tournament and favourite court, but I am happy to be in my second final here. I am looking forward to it."

Zverev will face Ugo Humbert in the final after the Frenchman beat Karen Khachanov 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-3.

Humbert, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the tournament, became the fifth Frenchman to reach the Paris Masters final.

"It is amazing to do it in Paris at my favourite tournament. It is a dream," Humbert said.

"It was a little bit difficult compared to the previous matches. I felt a little more pressure and after the loss of the first set I tried to enjoy the moment and be with the crowd. I did very well and I am super proud."

Watch Katie Boulter on Sky Sports Tennis

British No 1 Katie Boulter plays in the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open against Diana Shnaider on Sunday from 8pm.

WTA Finals Riyadh - (November 2-9)

Belgrade Open - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Moselle Open, Metz - ATP 250 (November 3-9)

Nitto ATP Finals, Turin - (November 10-17)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.