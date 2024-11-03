Katie Boulter crushed by Diana Shnaider in straight-sets Hong Kong Open final defeat

Katie Boulter slipped to a chastening 6-1 6-2 defeat to Russia's Diana Shnaider in the Hong Kong Open final.

Boulter climbed into the world's top 25 for the first time after reaching her third WTA Tour final of the season, but was no match for her inspired opponent.

Top seed Shnaider, 20, outside the top 100 in January, steamrollered her way to a fourth title of the season, reeling off a catalogue of clean winners against the error-prone Briton.

She said: "First of all I'd like to congratulate Diana for her win, what an incredible week, what an incredible season, you deserve every minute of it.

"I'm very happy, but you absolutely killed me today. I'll get you next time!

"I've got to say a massive thank you to my team, half of you are here, half of you are on the TV.

"You guys push me every day to try and be better and I'm sure I can bounce back from this one, but what a season we've had, thank you."

Shnaider opened strongly, racing ahead to 5-0 in the first set before Boulter could even hold her first service game.

She sealed that with a good backhand landed across the court.

Second seed Boulter made just 59 per cent of her first serves in the opening set, making 10 unforced errors and there was little improvement in the second as Shnaider maintained her dominance.

Shnaider forced her way to deuce in the opening game of the second set and kept the pressure on Boulter, eventually forcing another break of serve.

That left Boulter struggling against the tide and Shnaider continued remorselessly to punish her service game, delivering a second break in the second set.

Boulter clawed a game her way to avoid a bagel, though Shnaider was so determined she bashed her racket on the court in frustration at not breaking the Briton yet again.

Shnaider blazed an ace past Boulter to put herself 5-1 up in the second set. Pressing the Briton hard, she reached championship point against the Briton's serve, but Boulter managed to steer herself through that game.

Image: The bandana-wearing Diana Shnaider won her fourth WTA title this season

But the 20-year-old Shnaider would not be denied, striking winners past Boulter to secure her fourth WTA title this season in imperious fashion in one hour and 11 minutes.

"It feels amazing honestly," Shnaider said afterwards. "I hope it keeps going like this every season. I will do my best to work as hard as I can to achieve this.

"But I'm very happy, it's my last tournament of the season, and to finish it here with a trophy, with my family at this crazy stadium, crazy atmosphere, with this support through the whole week, it's just an enjoyable week for me and so memorable."

After winning titles in San Diego and Nottingham this year, Boulter lost a tour level final for the first time.

