Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev easily dispatches Ugo Humbert to win Paris Masters and take world rankings leap

Alexander Zverev eased past home favourite Ugo Humbert in straight sets to win the Paris Masters final.

Third seed Zverev was in total control to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title 6-2 6-2, and will return to his career-high No 2 in the world rankings - leapfrogging Carlos Alcaraz.

"That was a performance to match the occasion," Zverev said. "It was pretty good I have to say.

"I knew I had to play like this to win. Ugo is an incredible player. Plus him playing in Paris, I think he played even better than he usually does.

Image: Zverev has returned to number two in the world rankings

"I knew that once the crowd gets involved it would be very, very difficult. I had to take that away early. I did that and I'm happy about it."

While praised by Zverev, Humbert made plenty of unforced errors early on and the German pounced on the mistakes - while also losing only one point off his own serve in the opening set.

His performance was just as dominant in the second, and he now boasts more wins on the ATP Tour this season (66) than world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

"I want to thank my team. The work we've done over the past two-and-a-half years to be back in this position, everyone had to sacrifice so much. To be able to play on these beautiful courts again," Zverev added.

"There was never a 100-per-cent guarantee that I'd be back at this level after Roland Garros two years ago when I basically broke everything in my ankle that's possible.

"To win the title here in Paris means the world to me but I'm sure it also means the world to everybody sitting in my box. They've done so much to help me lift this title."

