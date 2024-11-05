WTA Finals: Coco Gauff records rare win over Iga Swiatek to reach semi-finals as Jessica Pegula chances end

Coco Gauff upset defending WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek for only the second time in 13 matches to reach the semi-finals in Riyadh, despite 11 double faults.

Former US Open champion Gauff defeated former world No 1 Swiatek 6-3 6-4 to improve to 2-0 in round-robin play and take control of the Orange Group on Tuesday.

It also ensures Aryna Sabalenka will finish the year as world No 1, with Swiatek no longer able to overtake the Australian Open and US Open winner.

The victory is Gauff's first over Swiatek since the 2023 Cincinnati Open and snapped the Pole's six-match winning streak at the WTA Finals.

"It feels great and despite our head-to-head I was still confident and I knew if I could find my game, I knew I had the chance to close out the match," Gauff told Sky Sports Tennis.

"It means a lot [the crowds]. You guys are holding it down and it was a really fun atmosphere. I like playing in atmospheres like this and it makes competing exciting.

"I was just trying to be resilient and play it deep. The conditions are tough and the altitude tough.

"I was trying not to give her too many unforced errors. It's just a game of cat and mouse in these conditions.

"You can't change the past. I'm in the process of changing things. There's going to be good days and bad days."

Both players made errors throughout, but Gauff proved the stronger in the end, letting out a huge roar after breaking serve in the final game.

The American finished the night with 10 winners to 33 unforced errors, 11 of which were double faults. Swiatek outpaced Gauff with 15 winners, but struck 47 unforced errors in a drama-filled encounter.

The Pole, playing just her second match under new coach Wim Fissette, can still join Gauff in the semi-finals but she will need to beat Jessica Pegula in her final match.

'You can't play better than that'

Laura Robson on Sky Sports Tennis

"I don't think you can play better than that given the head-to-head," said the former British No 1. "She's super strong. I was more concerned about Swiatek's forehand than Gauff's.

"She was really able to get to the end of the range."

'Win speaks volumes about Gauff's character'

Tim Henman on Sky Sports Tennis

"I love her [Gauff] competitive spirit because that's hard to watch at times," said the five-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

"When you are struggling to get into your play, it's almost like the serve is a hindrance instead of a weapon.

"But the way she has been able to go out there, struggling on serve, with such an awful head-to-head record and still find a way to win, I think just speaks volumes about her character.

"I loved the way Gauff changed the shape on her forehand, that height down the line, and the slice forehand, it looked kind of ugly at times, but got the rhythm and Swiatek didn't really like it."

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova downs Pegula

Pegula's hopes of winning a maiden WTA Finals title at this year's tournament in Saudi Arabia came to an end on Tuesday following a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Sixth seed Pegula suffered a second successive straight-sets defeat in Orange Group and has no chance of reaching the semi-finals heading into her remaining match against Swiatek - a repeat of last year's final, which the American lost 6-1 6-0.

It was a maiden WTA Finals win at the fifth attempt for Czech Krejcikova, who qualified for the season-ending event by winning the ladies' singles at Wimbledon this year.

The world No 13, who has only managed 17 tour-level singles victories this year, will take on Gauff when play in the Orange Group reaches a conclusion on Thursday.

Tale of the Tape

How the Orange Group looks...

