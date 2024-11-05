Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge inspiration for me, says Ons Jabeur after meeting football great during WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur says Cristiano Ronaldo he is a "huge inspiration" for her after meeting the football great during the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The pair met after Ronaldo's Al-Nassr drew 1-1 against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League with Jabeur praising the Portuguese footballer.

Former women's world No 2 Jabeur has not been in action since the Canadian Open in August this year due to a shoulder injury which saw her sidelined for the 2024 season.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

“I couldn’t believe, he’s really an inspiration to me," Jabeur said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"As an athlete, his dedication to the sport is unbelievable. He was very focussed doing his routine, it was unbelievable and an honour to meet him."

The Tunisian also met up with Al-Hilal's Neymar and offered to set up a doubles match alongside the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, who she believes will be better at tennis than Cristiano.

“Neymar was different, I had talked to him, he loves tennis and he watches it," Jabeur added.

"I asked him if he wants to play tennis but he said he’s not very good so maybe we’ll do a mixed double with the other Ronaldo, the Brazilian one."

Jabeur feeling fit and healthy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jabeur regards Wimbledon as her 'own paradise'

The 30-year-old also said he is feeling fit and healthy ahead of the 2025 season and believes her shoulder injury forced her to give her body a break.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist withdrew from the Mubadala Citi DC Open in August due to shoulder pain.

“I’m feeling much better, I needed that time, not just for my body but for my mind and mentally it’s been tough," Jabeur said.

"Four years was really intense to be in the top 10 and to manage a lot of finals and losses was emotionally exhausting for me but I’m glad I could call it off.

"As a tennis player it’s hard to call it off and rest. I’ve been sick so many times this year and my body was crying for help so I am glad I listened.

“I’m manifesting that [being healthy and feel good] for next year and I have a good feeling about 2025.

"I’m hoping it’s going to be great and I’m going to enjoy every moment.

"I’m definitely learning even though it was a bad year for me but I take all the positives from it and I am learning a lot and played in a beautiful tournament."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?