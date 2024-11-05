Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge inspiration for me, says Ons Jabeur after meeting football great during WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur on meeting her idol Cristiano Ronaldo before the WTA Finals in Riyadh; watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Tuesday 5 November 2024 16:43, UK
Ons Jabeur says Cristiano Ronaldo he is a "huge inspiration" for her after meeting the football great during the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
The pair met after Ronaldo's Al-Nassr drew 1-1 against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League with Jabeur praising the Portuguese footballer.
Former women's world No 2 Jabeur has not been in action since the Canadian Open in August this year due to a shoulder injury which saw her sidelined for the 2024 season.
“I couldn’t believe, he’s really an inspiration to me," Jabeur said on Sky Sports Tennis.
"As an athlete, his dedication to the sport is unbelievable. He was very focussed doing his routine, it was unbelievable and an honour to meet him."
The Tunisian also met up with Al-Hilal's Neymar and offered to set up a doubles match alongside the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, who she believes will be better at tennis than Cristiano.
“Neymar was different, I had talked to him, he loves tennis and he watches it," Jabeur added.
"I asked him if he wants to play tennis but he said he’s not very good so maybe we’ll do a mixed double with the other Ronaldo, the Brazilian one."
The 30-year-old also said he is feeling fit and healthy ahead of the 2025 season and believes her shoulder injury forced her to give her body a break.
The three-time Grand Slam finalist withdrew from the Mubadala Citi DC Open in August due to shoulder pain.
“I’m feeling much better, I needed that time, not just for my body but for my mind and mentally it’s been tough," Jabeur said.
"Four years was really intense to be in the top 10 and to manage a lot of finals and losses was emotionally exhausting for me but I’m glad I could call it off.
"As a tennis player it’s hard to call it off and rest. I’ve been sick so many times this year and my body was crying for help so I am glad I listened.
“I’m manifesting that [being healthy and feel good] for next year and I have a good feeling about 2025.
"I’m hoping it’s going to be great and I’m going to enjoy every moment.
"I’m definitely learning even though it was a bad year for me but I take all the positives from it and I am learning a lot and played in a beautiful tournament."