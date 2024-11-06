WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng hammers Jasmine Paolini in just 67 minutes to reach semi-finals in Riyadh

Big-serving Qinwen Zheng blasted her way into the final four of the WTA Finals in Riyadh with victory over Jasmine Paolini.

It was a straight fight for second place in the Purple Group behind Aryna Sabalenka, with both Zheng and Paolini having lost to the world No 1 and beaten Elena Rybakina.

But the one-sided contest lasted only 67 minutes, with Chinese debutante Zheng racing to a 6-1 6-1 win.

"It's one of the best performances I had during this year," she said on court. "Really good percentage of first serves. I enjoyed a lot tonight to play here."

Zheng won 77 per cent of her first-serve points as she became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

"(This was) almost 11 years ago. I'm proud I could make it," Zheng said.

"I didn't know what would happen when I came here because it's my first time. I just told myself to enjoy it. Especially because I'm in a really difficult group. Thanks to all the fans who came to watch me tonight. Thanks for all your support."

Paolini, runner-up at both French Open and Wimbledon this summer, was unable to cope with the power of her opponent, who hit 27 winners, including 11 aces.

'Zheng has played her way into form'

Tim Henman on Sky Sports Tennis

"That was an absolute masterclass. From start to finish it was complete domination," said the four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist.

"The first serve was so aggressive. Hitting her spots, a lot of aces. I mean she's hit the most aces on Tour and it's a huge weapon.

"Zheng is crushing forehand and backhands on either wing. She'll take huge confidence going forward. She's played her way into form."

Zheng will now take on the winner of the Orange Group in the semi-finals on Friday.

Rybakina stuns year-end No 1 Sabelanka

Image: Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets at the WTA Finals

Already eliminated Rybakina stunned world No 1 Sabalenka 6-4 3-6 6-1 to send out a warning to her fellow competitors ahead of the 2025 season.

The Kazakh came into the tournament off of a two-month break, with only two matches under her belt since July, but the former Wimbledon champion delivered a superb display.

"It was a tough match. I'm really happy I managed to win. It's nice to finish the year with at least one win against the world No 1," said Rybakina.

"She has all the chances to win also. Good luck to her. I'm just happy. Thank you so much guys for the support.

"Every match I played here was a bit better. It's not easy after such a long break. Today I served really well. From both sides we made mistakes, sometimes it was lucky for me. Overall I think it was a good one for me. I'm really enjoying the atmosphere. Thanks again for all the support."

Henman: Rybakina dominated

"Rybakina just dominated the latter part of the third set. She will head into the off-season with good vibes. I'm really pleased for her," said the former British No 1.

"With all the trials and tribulations she has had, this is great from her."

Rybakina joins the greats Since the WTA rankings began in 1975, Elena Rybakina is the fourth to achieve 6+ wins over the WTA's No 1 in a two-season span after Tracy Austin (1979-80), Venus Williams (1999-00) and Lindsay Davenport (2000-01).

'Sabalenka lost concentration in third set'

"It was a bit of a free match for Rybakina. She's gone out there with absolutely nothing to play for and was looking relaxed and really striking the ball nicely," said Laura Robson.

"The third set I felt like Sabalenka lost concentration again. Just a few unforced errors that gave away the early break."

Tale of the Tape

Purple Group Standings

What's happening Thursday on Sky Sports Tennis?

Image: Iga Swiatek will play Daria Kasatkina in her must-win match to stay in the hunt for a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals

Iga Swiatek will play Daria Kasatkina in her must-win match to stay in the hunt for a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals after Jessica Pegula withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury.

Pegula has been replaced by first alternate and world No 9 Kasatkina, who will face Swiatek in her final match in the Orange Group.

"What started as a really small issue flared over the last two matches and I just can't continue tomorrow," Pegula said on social media. "I'm sorry to the fans and tournament. I really had a great week of prep and had high hopes here but it just wasn't meant to be. Thank you for the warm welcome Riyadh."

The Pole will look to rebound from her 6-3 6-4 loss to Coco Gauff and also needs the already-qualified American to beat Barbora Krejcikova to advance