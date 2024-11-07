WTA Finals: Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff through to semi-finals with Iga Swiatek knocked out

Barbora Krejcikova saved a remarkable 11 out of 12 break points to defeat Coco Gauff 7-5 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh as the winner of the Orange Group and dump defending champion Iga Swiatek out.

Gauff was already guaranteed to make the semis, but world No 1 Swiatek needed the American to beat eighth-seeded Czech Krejcikova who required a victory herself to progress.

Swiatek had produced a ruthless performance to dismantle Daria Kasatkina in the earlier match, but her chances of progress depended on the second match, and her luck was out as Wimbledon champion Krejcikova battled to victory over Gauff, whose place in the last four was already secured.

All three women finished the group stage with two wins from three matches but Krejcikova, the lowest-ranked player at the tournament, topped the pool by virtue of the best sets percentage, with Swiatek the one to miss out.

Krejcikova will take on Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the last four on Friday, while Gauff meets world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

"Definitely this is a big win for me," said the 28-year-old in her on-court interview.

"I'm really happy with the way that I played. Being able to qualify for the Finals and also reaching the semi-finals, it's something unimaginable before this tournament. I'm very proud of myself and I'm looking forward to the new challenges."

Krejcikova's shock Wimbledon win was the outstanding high point of what has been largely a disappointing season for her.

But she has risen to the occasion in Saudi Arabia, bouncing back from a three-set defeat by Swiatek in her opening match by beating Jessica Pegula and Gauff.

'Gauff looked uncomfortable out there'

Sky Sports' Laura Robson

"If you're seeing this week as a bonus and treating each match as it comes... she seems to have the right mindset. There is no pressure and expectation for her.

"The first set for me was a bit up and down in terms of level. I just think Coco was giving away too many forehand unforced errors.

"What she did well against Iga was dropping back and Coco was quite strict to sticking to the baseline but you forget that Krejcikova's natural shot has a lovely height over the net and Krejcikova was able to exploit that.

"Gauff looked uncomfortable out there."

Swiatek dominates Kasatkina in final round-robin match

Former world No 1 Swiatek showed incredible intensity as she dominated alternate Kasatkina after injured Pegula withdrew after losing her first two matches.

She completed a 6-1 6-0 hammering in a match which was over in 51 minutes - the shortest match in the last eight years at the WTA Finals.

"It was a pretty solid performance from me. I'm happy that I did everything to win it and glad I have two wins in the group now," said the Pole.

"I feel like I was spinning the ball well and picking the right shots to play faster and being solid.

"Thank you guys for the support. It means a lot and any place I go I hear this [crowd's shouting 'Iga'].

"I haven't played in a while and I miss this feeling of the support."

She won an extraordinary 51 of 74 points and broke Kasatkina's serve five of six times.

That gave Swiatek a 2-1 record in group play and left her a keen observer of the second singles match between Gauff and Krejcikova.

When she was informed that her result against Kasatkina had no impact on whether she qualifies for the semi-finals during her press conference, Swiatek replied: "You mean… it didn't matter?

Coach Fissette on working with Swiatek

Swiatek hired Belgian tennis coach Wim Fissette last month after ending her three-year partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski.

The 44-year-old has previously had stints with Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

"There's still lots of room for improvement. I think the forehand can be heavier and faster and brings variation to the game," said the world-renowned coach.

"She's so difficult to play because she plays with so much spin and it bounces off your racket and I feel sometimes when it goes fast, she tries to play faster than the opponent which is not really her game. I think she should stay true to herself.

"I think what Iga does so well is moving back and forth so as soon as the ball is short she is super-fast inside the court and moving back, but I think using your legs a little bit more in her shots to make her shots heavier, I think that's where physically she can improve.

"I mean I just started right now but I don't think you'll ever have to tell her: 'Come on Iga, let's go, let's push harder or try to get more intense'.

"Looking forward to the pre-season, I love it and it's a chance to make a change. Hopefully 2025 will be a great year."

