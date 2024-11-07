 Skip to content

Cameron Norrie through to Moselle Open semi-finals with victory over Zizou Bergs in Metz

Thursday 7 November 2024 16:15, UK

Highlights as Cameron Norrie made it through to the semi-finals of the Moselle Open in Metz

Cameron Norrie made it through to semi-finals of the Moselle Open in Metz with a victory against Zizou Bergs.

It has been a poor season for former British No 1 Norrie, who has struggled after nearly three months out with a forearm injury

But he returned to form to snap a four-match losing streak at the start of the week and made it three wins in a row with a gutsy 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 success against Belgian star Bergs.

World No 57 Norrie had not won on the ATP Tour since July after a forearm injury forced him to miss the Olympics and US Open.

But his performances this week have seen him reach his first indoor hard-court tour-level semi-final and his first tour semi-final since February in Rio de Janeiro.

Norrie said: "I had to fight hard. Zizou competed really well. I should have had that tie-break in the second set but he played bigger than me and took a bit more risk and it paid off for him.

"I was not that happy but managed to reset. I got a little bit fortunate with a couple of netchords that went my way but I'll take a bit of luck when I need it. I was really happy with the way I reset and nice to be in the semis."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Norrie says his victory over Bergs was 'a great win'

Norrie appeared to have the match in his grasp, leading 6-4 in the tie-break, only for Bergs to win four points in a row and force a decider.

But Norrie put his disappointment behind him to dominate the third set and will take on France's Corentin Moutet for a place in the final.

