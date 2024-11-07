Cameron Norrie through to Moselle Open semi-finals with victory over Zizou Bergs in Metz

Cameron Norrie battles past Zizou Bergs to reach his 25th career ATP semi-final, and first indoors; watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Thursday 7 November 2024 16:15, UK
Cameron Norrie made it through to semi-finals of the Moselle Open in Metz with a victory against Zizou Bergs.
It has been a poor season for former British No 1 Norrie, who has struggled after nearly three months out with a forearm injury
But he returned to form to snap a four-match losing streak at the start of the week and made it three wins in a row with a gutsy 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 success against Belgian star Bergs.
World No 57 Norrie had not won on the ATP Tour since July after a forearm injury forced him to miss the Olympics and US Open.
But his performances this week have seen him reach his first indoor hard-court tour-level semi-final and his first tour semi-final since February in Rio de Janeiro.
Norrie said: "I had to fight hard. Zizou competed really well. I should have had that tie-break in the second set but he played bigger than me and took a bit more risk and it paid off for him.
"I was not that happy but managed to reset. I got a little bit fortunate with a couple of netchords that went my way but I'll take a bit of luck when I need it. I was really happy with the way I reset and nice to be in the semis."
Norrie appeared to have the match in his grasp, leading 6-4 in the tie-break, only for Bergs to win four points in a row and force a decider.
But Norrie put his disappointment behind him to dominate the third set and will take on France's Corentin Moutet for a place in the final.