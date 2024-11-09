Cameron Norrie beaten by Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets in Moselle Open final in Metz

Britain's Cameron Norrie lost out in straight sets to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi when appearing in his first ATP Tour final in 19 months at the Moselle Open in Metz.

Norrie had not won a match on the ATP Tour since July prior to this week, but found confidence in France before falling at the final hurdle, losing out 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to home favourite Bonzi.

Norrie had been hoping to end what has been a disappointing year in style by claiming a sixth ATP Tour title and first since 2023 but his challenge faded after losing the first-set tie-breaker.

The match probably hinged on a marathon game midway through that opening set. After an exchange of breaks to make it 4-4, Norrie once again got his teeth stuck into Bonzi's serve and forced nine break points. However, he could not convert any of them.

After edging the opening tie-breaker, Bonzi secured an early break at 1-1 in the second to put Norrie on the ropes and he was unable to recover.

Norrie's run to the final does at least see him return to the top 50. The British No 2 has struggled with injury throughout this year, missing the North American swing in the summer, including the US Open.

"It's been very tough year, I was not expecting a success like that," Norrie said after defeat. "It was a very tough battle, I kept going until the end.

"I was playing in the last weeks to get ready for 2025... it is a crazy end to a crazy year."

