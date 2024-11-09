WTA Finals Riyadh: Coco Gauff defeats Qinwen Zheng to claim season-ending title in Riyadh

Coco Gauff became the youngest player to win the WTA Finals in 20 years after edging Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng in an epic season-ending finale.

Gauff, who was two points from defeat, sealed a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) victory against Olympic champion Zheng in one of the matches of the year.

The former US Open champion, who struggled during the North American hard-court swing, turned her fortunes around by playing some of the best tennis of her career to defeat defending champion Iga Swiatek before upsetting an out-of-sorts Aryna Sabalenka en route to the final.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gauff broke Zheng in the deciding set after winning this sensational point...

Gauff became the first American champion since Serena Williams 10 years ago and the youngest winner at the end-of-season event since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

The 20-year-old came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage.

But she took the set to a tie-breaker, winning the first six points, and although Zheng threatened a comeback it was Gauff who sealed victory with a forehand winner at the net after three hours and four minutes of intense action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gauff admits she was exhausted after beating Zheng in the showpiece at the WTA Finals but credits her opponent for a great match

"It was a really great match. Qinwen played some unbelievable tennis," Gauff told Sky Sports Tennis. "I was just trying my best to hang in there and I never gave up.

"I was just telling myself, 'It's another point, another chance'. I've been in situations like this in the past and have been able to turn it around... and was able to do it again."

Zheng was looking to complete a season in which she reached a Grand Slam final for the first time at the Australian Open and delivered China's first Olympic tennis singles gold medal.

Gauff thanked her team and family during her on-court speech, saying: "I'd to thank my team. It's been a long season. I want to say thank you. This week has been so fun. Win or lose, I always have a good time with you guys.

"Thank you to my parents. My mum is here. My dad is watching at home... my brother... my grandparents. Thank you to the man above for allowing me to be here."

How Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals title...

Gauff bt Qinwen Zheng 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in Riyadh



Over three hours



Longest WTA Finals Championship match since 2011



Gauff is the WTA Finals champion for the first time in her career



She beat world Nos 1, 2, 6 and 7



Since 2023, she is 7-0 in finals



Ninth career title



54th win of 2024



Zheng: I wish for better in the future

"I want to say thank you to everyone who came tonight and enjoyed this tennis match," said runner-up Zheng.

"And thank you to my team, you try to keep me healthy. I've been through a lot of matches this year, but am still out on court fighting. I wish it to be better in the future.

"Congrats to the champion. It's the first time you are champion here and I wish you a great future."

'Gauff has the heart of a champion'

Image: Laura Robson and Tim Henman discuss an incredible final with host Gigi Salmon

"It's incredible. And we can do deep dives into players' techniques but, at the end of the day, that just epitomises the desire and heart of a champion," said Tim Henman.

"She should have lost on numerous occasions. She just refuses to give in and it's that resilience, added to her athletic ability, that is phenomenal. She is a very worthy winner."

'Gauff a very deserving winner!'

"That was such a fun match to commentate on. There were so many twists and turns... but there was one thing that was consistent, and that was Coco's attitude," Laura Robson said.

"She just never gave in, never let anyone see her sweat. Every changeover, every time she faced a break point, it was the exact same response.

"I have just a huge amount of respect for both players. And a very deserving winner."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

WTA Finals roll of honour

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The ATP Finals is the last tournament of the ATP Tour but who will come out on top?