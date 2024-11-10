ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner makes winning start in Turin while Daniil Medvedev unravels

World No 1 Jannik Sinner made a winning start to the delight of his supporters in Turin at the season-ending ATP Finals, while Daniil Medvedev unravelled in defeat to Taylor Fritz.

Sinner, runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the prestigious year-ending tournament last year, began his bid to win the title for the first time with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of tournament debutant Alex de Minaur.

The Italian, who won this year's Australian and US Open titles to open his Grand Slam account, dropped behind early in the first set but quickly hit back to dominate the contest, completing victory with a masterful service hold.

"Considering this, I'm very happy," Sinner said in an on-court interview.

"I started off with some unforced errors, he was playing great in the beginning of the match so I just tried to stay there mentally knowing that, hopefully, at some point my tennis would arrive.

"It arrived quite early and I started to return very well, my serve for sure I have to improve but I'm very pleased about the win and hopefully this can give me the confidence."

Spectators turned up dressed in orange or wearing carrot costumes in honour of Sinner's symbol vegetable - and his hair colour.

Sinner showed no signs of nerves when he opened with an ace on the first point of the match and despite being broken in the third game, he responded by winning four straight games to take control as fans chanted "Ole, Ole, Ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner," on the changeovers.

He broke in the fifth game of the second set and that was enough as the home favourite roared to victory in 85 minutes in his first match since winning the Rolex Shanghai Masters on October 13.

On playing in Turin, he added: "The crowd and the energy. I love to play at home. The welcome was so warm and amazing. I can't wait for the next one."

Sinner's incredible season

Medvedev unravels in defeat to Fritz

Image: Daniil Medvedev had multiple meltdowns during his opening round-robin defeat to Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev had a series of meltdowns as he lost his opening match of the ATP Finals against Taylor Fritz.

The American, who reached the semi-finals on his debut two years ago, produced a level-headed display to claim a 6-4 6-3 victory.

The same could not be said for Medvedev, who earned a warning for smashing his racket after serving three straight double faults to end the opening set.

The former US Open champion then lost his cool again after a mishit Fritz lob landed on the baseline to seal the crucial break for 4-2 in the second set, throwing his racket and swiping at a microphone to earn a point penalty.

Soon afterwards the match was over, with fifth seed Fritz determined to keep his focus no matter what was happening down the other end of the court.

"I definitely felt like at 5-3 he was going to reset and try as hard as he could to break me," said Fritz.

"It's very easy sometimes when someone's doing that to relax and think they're just going to be done. Then you drop your level. I just had to tell myself to stay focused at 5-3, play a really good game because he was going to fight for that game. Luckily I served a great game."

Fritz, who is the first American man to record back-to-back 50-win seasons since James Blake in 2006 and 2007, added: "I really want to make it out of the group stage. Let's say I'm putting more expectation on myself to do better, I think I'm just a better player."

During his press conference, Medvedev elaborated on being in Italy, adding he has zero pleasure being on the court these days.

"Every practice is a struggle. Every match is a struggle. I was holding for long time. Now I feel zero pleasure of being on the court. So no surprise at all about the match today," the 2020 Tour-end championship winner said.

"The ATP Finals were not easy for me. But like always I fight.

"As I said for a long time I fight with something that doesn't depend on myself. I'm a good fighter. I am still No 4 in the world. Might be No 5 if Taylor plays good here. Still pretty decent.

"I'm sure a lot of guys would like it. But now I'm tired to fight it. I'm tired to fight against something that doesn't depend on myself. I'll see how it goes. Today actually I had my chances. I'll have them in the next matches. If it doesn't work out, I go on holiday. I'm happy."

How the Ilie Nastase Group looks...

Britain's Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara enjoyed a winning debut in the season-ending event as they beat 2023 finalists Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in the doubles.

The British-Finnish duo are bidding to become the first team to capture the Wimbledon and ATP Finals trophy in the same season since Mike Bryan and Jack Sock in 2018.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz opens against Casper Ruud at 1pm (GMT) in John Newcombe Group

New world No 2 Alexander Zverev takes on Andrey Rublev from 7.30pm

