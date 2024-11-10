ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev? The panel discuss their Turin predictions

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev? The Sky Sports tennis panel make their predictions ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

The top eight singles players will converge on the Inalpi Arena in Turin to battle for the prestigious season-ending championship - live on Sky Sports.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will all be vying for glory, with Italian star Sinner already confirmed as the year-end world No 1.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The panel have spoken! Gigi Salmon, Laura Robson, Tim Henman, Jonathan Overend and Karthi Gnanasegaram are on hand with their predictions and surprise package ahead of this year's extravaganza.

Gigi Salmon's predictions

Winner: Sinner will beat Zverev in the final. The Italian has been the best player in the world this year.

Zverev will make the final having just won in Paris in similar conditions. He's also tough to beat on his day.

Surprise package? Andrey Rublev has had a lot of illness this year but the pressure will be off, especially as he's only in the draw due to Novak Djokovic's withdrawal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sinner and Alcaraz discuss their rivalry, their differences and how they push each other to become better players

Laura Robson's predictions

Winner: Sinner will beat Zverev in the final due to his form and he played well in Paris.

Surprise package? Alex De Minaur after taking the Asian swing off and he will be fresher than the other players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal says Sinner and Alcaraz are already huge stars, but it's too soon to compare their rivalry to his with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Tim Henman's predictions

Winner: Sinner will beat Alcaraz in the final. It will be a fitting end to the season with the best two players going head to head.

Surprise package? Zverev and Medvedev will come second in their respective groups but I don't think there will be any major upsets. I think this event will follow form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Paris Masters final between Zverev and Ugo Humbert

Karthi Gnanasegaram's predicitons

Winner: Sinner will beat Zverev in the final.

Sinner has so much home support in Turin and after not being able to play in Rome, he has even more incentive to win here. I think Zverev's confidence will be sky high this week.

Surprise package? Difficult to choose a surprise package when the players are all at this level but Medvedev hasn't had a great year, by his own standards, and hasn't won a title this year. I think he'll have a good run here to the semi-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open final between Sinner and Taylor Fritz

Jonathan Overend

Winner: Zverev will beat Sinner in the final.

Everyone else is going to go for Sinner therefore I feel obliged to go for someone else! And that someone is Alexander Zverev. He proved in Paris he can win indoors and seems to thrive at this 'just-below-the-slams' level. I can see him rising to the top and producing his best performance of the week to crush home hopes on Sunday.

Surprise package? Alcaraz and Fritz are getting through the groups; so on the basis Carlos can't be an outsider, Taylor's that man.

He's got the big shots to trouble everyone else in the group and I think will leap at the opportunity to cause a stir.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the China Open final between Alcaraz and Sinner

Sky Sports' Raz Mirza

Winner: I'm going for the dream final with Sinner to meet Alcaraz and the Italian winning in front of his adoring home fans in Turin to cap off an incredible season. It's written in the stars!

Surprise package? Fritz has enjoyed his best-ever season on the ATP Tour and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open. He has all the weapons to cause problems and could make the semi-finals.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The ATP Finals is the last tournament of the ATP Tour but who will come out on top?

Nitto ATP Finals, Turin - (November 10-17)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.