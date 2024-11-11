ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to Casper Ruud at season-ending event in Turin

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.

Norwegian star Ruud blew the John Newcombe Group wide open with a stunning 6-1 7-5 victory over world No 3 Alcaraz at the Inalpi Arena.

Ruud, who reached the championship match on his previous appearance in 2022, capitalised on a lacklustre performance from the Spaniard to close out the match in 86 minutes.

"It's only one match but it's one of the best wins of the season in terms of who I am playing and his ranking," said Ruud during his on-court interview.

"I feel really happy of course I think we have seen Carlos play better tennis but I took care of my chances.

"I haven't been boosting with confidence in the last few months so it's a great win for me and I would like to get some more wins in Turin. I knew he was dealing with a bit of a cold perhaps.

"I've seen him snuffling around in the area here and always with a tissue for his nose so physically he might not be at 100 per cent and it's sad and not good for him but it's part of the game.

"I tried to make him play rallies and do my best. I got a good start, I got a break early and in the second set I managed to turn it around with some good tennis at the end."

Ruud, who had lost all four of his previous meetings against Alcaraz, saved break points in the opening game but dominated the first set from then on as surprising errors flowed from the Spaniard's racket.

Alcaraz failed to hold serve in the opening six games, while he was unable to capitalise on five break points as he surrendered the first set in 36 minutes.

However, the 21-year-old initially appeared to have restored order during a strong start to set two as he moved 5-2 ahead, breaking serve with a deft volley, and was two points from levelling the match only to capitulate.

He dropped serve at 5-3 and looked forlorn as Norwegian star Ruud went on to win five games in a row to seal an impressive victory while Alcaraz swiftly departing the court.

Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year, is hoping to become the first Spaniard to win the prestigious year-ending title since Alex Corretja in 1998.

Ruud later told Sky Sports' Tim Henman: "I play as an underdog. In the past I've been able to do well here."

He will next seek to earn a second win on Wednesday, when he will face either Alexander Zverev or Andrey Rublev.

After the defeat, Alcaraz said: "A few days before coming here I got sick at home. The days that I was practising here, it was feeling okay. Not pretty good, but okay. I could play, I could feel that I can get into the rallies, in the practice. Obviously in the matches it's totally different."

'Alcaraz's drop shots were a bail out'

Image: Laura Robson spoke to host Gigi Salmon about Alcaraz's use of the drop shot

"We certainly do owe him an apology. I think I said Alcaraz in straight sets," said Laura Robson, a former British No 1, told Sky Sports Tennis.

"We weren't expecting that at all. I was looking at the numbers after the match and he managed to win only 50 per cent of his first serves.

"Ruud was just steady and didn't over-play.

"Seeing that around in the practice court gives him some hope and confidence.

"Alcaraz was wearing strips over his nose because he was struggling with breathing.

"He started with some conviction and there wasn't much going on for Carlos, it was surprising to me.

"It's difficult when you're trying to play a drop shot in these conditions, its perhaps not the best shot selection. For me, it was a bit of a bail out."

Tale of the Tape

Ruud's record vs Top 10 opponents

Henman: Back to the drawing board for Alcaraz

"We've got such high expectations from Alcaraz because we've seen him play such good tennis," Henman said.

"The first match is never straight forward so back to the drawing board for Alcaraz.

"Ruud will take so much confidence from beating him in straight sets and going top of the group."

