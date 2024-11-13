ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz beats Andrey Rublev in straight sets as he overcomes illness in crucial clash

Carlos Alcaraz overcame illness to beat Andrey Rublev in impressive fashion and revive his ATP Finals hopes with a 6-3 7-6 (10-8) in Turin.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering with respiratory issues during the week which contributed to an opening round-robin defeat to Casper Ruud on Monday.

But the third seed, bidding to win the season-ending Finals for the first time, looked far sharper against Rublev, condemning his opponent to a second defeat in as many matches as he triumphed in straight sets.

After sharing the opening six games, Alcaraz crucially broke Rublev's serve with a scorching forehand winner and proceeded to reel off five successive games to seize control of the match.

Rublev, who also lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev, managed to stay with Alcaraz in the second set and could have earned a couple of break points at 2-2 had he not missed a routine ball after chasing a drop shot.

Both players served well to take the match into a high-octane tie-break in which Alcaraz had to fend off two set points before sealing victory with his second match point.

Rublev has now lost six successive matches in straight sets at the ATP Finals since reaching the semi-finals in 2022.

Alcaraz is still likely to need to beat world No 2 Zverev in his last group match on Friday in order to qualify for the final four. Zverev faces Ruud later on Wednesday, with a win for Ruud ensuring Rublev's elimination.

Alcaraz: I surprised myself today

Carlos Alcaraz, after his straight-sets win:

"I surprised myself a lot.

"The way I played today from the baseline, I was really calm and tried to just focus on my game and what I had to do - forget that I'm not really feeling well.

"Once you step on the court, you have to forget everything you're struggling with outside the court."

On his final round-robin opponent, Alcaraz said: "Zverev is playing great tennis.

"He is one of the toughest players in the world right now, that's for sure. I will try to play good tennis and enjoy the same way I did today. Then let's see."

Robson: A complete turnaround from Alcaraz

Sky Sports' Laura Robson:

"Alcaraz had a totally different attitude to what we saw the other day

"He didn't necessarily look any better physically, and he doesn't sound healthy, that's for sure. But he dealt with it as best he could and made the most of it.

"He played with enjoyment again, got the crowd involved, went for the fun shots - and that's what was missing against Ruud. A complete turnaround.

"Rublev had his chances, for sure, but couldn't close out that second set."

