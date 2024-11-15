ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev defeats Carlos Alcaraz in thriller to make it through to semi-finals

Alexander Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz in sensational fashion to make it through to semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday.

The world No 2 secured his third victory in a row with a lung-busting performance to edge out Alcaraz 7-6 6-4 and finish top of the John Newcombe group.

With his victory, Zverev set up a semi-final match against fifth seed Taylor Fritz, while it left Alcaraz on the brink of elimination from the prestigious season finale.

There remains a scenario where the Spaniard could progress via percentage of games won, but only if Andrey Rublev defeats Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Zverev was asked if he was playing the best tennis of his life during his on-court interview.

The German said: "You guys need to relax a little bit. It has been three fantastic matches, I'm happy to be 3-0 in the group for sure, but the semi-finals now are going to be very difficult - no matter who I am against.

"Taylor beat me the last few times we've played at the Slams, but I'm looking forward to that match.

"Carlos has beaten me too many times this year in important matches, so I'm happy I got this one. We have a pretty good rivalry, but a great friendship as well.

"It's always great to share the court with him."

Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.

He was under intense pressure on his serve in the opening set, saving seven break points, including a set point at 5-6.

Zverev wobbled in the tie-break having led 5-2 but did eventually make it across the line, with Alcaraz hurling his racket into his towel in frustration.

The German then forced a first break of serve to start the second set and Alcaraz could not find a way back.

Zverev won 73 per cent of his points on serve and thumped 29 winners in the one hour and 57-minute contest, taking a 6-5 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz.

It was a measure of revenge for Zverev, who was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets in this year's French Open final.

Zverev: I stayed cool in the vital moments

Zverev described his thriller against Alcaraz as a 'high-level match', but didn't believe he played his best tennis after booking his semi-final spot at the ATP Finals

"Today was a real high-level match. I think there were a lot of highlights from both of us, especially in the tie-break and the last game of the match," the German told Sky Sports' Tim Henman.

"I'm happy with my composure, that I stayed cool in the vital moments and finished it off.

"I'm looking forward to the semis tomorrow, playing Taylor [Fritz], who has beaten me the last two times at Wimbledon and the US Open. He has beaten me in some big matches."

'World-class performance from Zverev'

Image: Laura Robson and Tim Henman discuss Zverev's incredible win against Alcaraz

"That was a pretty world-class performance he just put in there," said Laura Robson.

"The way he is playing is so impressive. He's super aggressive, he knew what needed to be done, he had to take his game to Carlos - he couldn't play passive tennis.

"He was able to do that in the very key moments in this match-up. He just trusted himself."

Henman: Zverev is playing brilliantly!

"He is just playing brilliantly. His serving is incredible - 80 per cent first serves," said Henman, a six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

"It used to be that if you got above 60, you'd think you'd had a good serving day. He is also more aggressive from the back of the court.

"Before, you used to say he was a bit one dimensional - banging down big serves and then just playing from the baseline. But now, when he gets the opportunity to cut off the angle and move forward, he takes it.

"He is set up very well for this semi-final [against Fritz]."

Tale of the Tape

Zverev is catching the German greats

What's happening Saturday at the ATP Finals on Sky Sports Tennis?

Image: Home favourite Jannik Sinner will be aiming to reach Sunday's final

It's semi-finals day in Turin with Alexander Zverev taking on American Taylor Fritz, to whom he has lost three times in a row (not before 1.30pm GMT)

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev (not before 7.30pm).

