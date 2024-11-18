Emma Raducanu: Laura Robson praises choice of new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura

Laura Robson hails Emma Raducanu's choice of new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Sunday 17 November 2024 16:22, UK
Laura Robson has praised choice of Emma Raducanu's new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura with the former British No 1 in talks with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka's former coach.
Raducanu is "having discussions" about hiring one of the most respected fitness trainers in tennis if a deal can be agreed.
Nakamura has previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, and while talks are progressing, Raducanu is "ready to commit" to physical improvements.
|Tournament
|Result
|WTA Auckland
|Second Round
|Australian Open
|Second Round
|WTA Abu Dhabi
|Second Round
|WTA Doha
|First Round
|Billie Jean King Cup
|Qualified for Final
|WTA Stuttgart
|Quarter-finals
|WTA Madrid
|First Round
|WTA Nottingham
|Semi-finals
|WTA Eastbourne
|Quarter-finals
|Wimbledon
|Fourth Round
|WTA Citi Open
|Quarter-finals
|US Open
|First Round
|Korea Open
|Quarter-finals
The former US Open champion has not played a match since spraining ligaments in her foot during the Korea Open in September but has recovered sufficiently to take her place in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup team in Spain this week.
She has undergone surgery on her wrists and ankle last year, while the final months of her season have again been blighted as she tries to solve the injury problems that have continually blighted her career.
"I know him pretty well from when he was working with Sharapova and when I used to train in Florida," Robson explained on Sky Sports Tennis.
"He was primarily based at the IMG Academy there, so he's worked with people like golfer Nelly Korda, and just has a really long history of being world class.
"He's such a nice guy to get along with as well, which is important for when you're on the road so many weeks of the year."
Robson continued: "Hopefully it works out because I think that would be a really good addition to the team. It sounds like a positive.
"We talk about these long seasons and being out there and competing. She's still trying to build that resilience. She's had some of those injuries, and I think she only played 31 matches on the WTA Tour this season.
"She's still finished in the top 60, so if she can compete, play more tournaments, you just feel that there's going to be more opportunities for her to move in the right direction.
"So I think in terms of investment, if she could bring on someone like that, I think it would be really good news."
