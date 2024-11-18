 Skip to content

Emma Raducanu: Laura Robson praises choice of new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura

Sunday 17 November 2024 16:22, UK

Lauran Robson and Tim Henman discuss the impact Emma Raducanu's potential new fitness trainer will have and how it can improve her physical resilience

Laura Robson has praised choice of Emma Raducanu's new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura with the former British No 1 in talks with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka's former coach.

Raducanu is "having discussions" about hiring one of the most respected fitness trainers in tennis if a deal can be agreed.

Nakamura has previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, and while talks are progressing, Raducanu is "ready to commit" to physical improvements.

Yutaka Nakamura (front center), strength coach and Wim Fissette (front right), coach support Naomi Osaka of Japan in her second round singles match against Madison Brengle of United States during day three of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
Image: Yutaka Nakamura (front centre) has previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka

Emma Raducanu's 2024 results

Tournament Result
WTA Auckland Second Round
Australian Open Second Round
WTA Abu Dhabi Second Round
WTA Doha First Round
Billie Jean King Cup Qualified for Final
WTA Stuttgart Quarter-finals
WTA Madrid First Round
WTA Nottingham Semi-finals
WTA Eastbourne Quarter-finals
Wimbledon Fourth Round
WTA Citi Open Quarter-finals
US Open First Round
Korea Open Quarter-finals

The former US Open champion has not played a match since spraining ligaments in her foot during the Korea Open in September but has recovered sufficiently to take her place in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup team in Spain this week.

She has undergone surgery on her wrists and ankle last year, while the final months of her season have again been blighted as she tries to solve the injury problems that have continually blighted her career.

"I know him pretty well from when he was working with Sharapova and when I used to train in Florida," Robson explained on Sky Sports Tennis.

"He was primarily based at the IMG Academy there, so he's worked with people like golfer Nelly Korda, and just has a really long history of being world class.

"He's such a nice guy to get along with as well, which is important for when you're on the road so many weeks of the year."

Robson continued: "Hopefully it works out because I think that would be a really good addition to the team. It sounds like a positive.

"We talk about these long seasons and being out there and competing. She's still trying to build that resilience. She's had some of those injuries, and I think she only played 31 matches on the WTA Tour this season.

"She's still finished in the top 60, so if she can compete, play more tournaments, you just feel that there's going to be more opportunities for her to move in the right direction.

"So I think in terms of investment, if she could bring on someone like that, I think it would be really good news."

