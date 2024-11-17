ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner wins title in Turin with victory against American Taylor Fritz

World No 1 Jannik Sinner defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in Sunday's showpiece to win the ATP Finals title in front of his home fans in Turin.

Home favourite Sinner, who won the Australian Open and the US Open this year, became the first Italian to win the tournament.

Sinner also became the first player to win the season-ending title without dropping a set since the legendary Ivan Lendl in 1986.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sinner super fans showed up in their numbers to support the Italian in Turin, with some fans even eating carrots...

"It's amazing. It's been an amazing week - my first title in Italy and it's something very, very special," said Sinner.

"I tried to play the best possible tennis I can. That was the key.

"It was a very high-level tournament from my side and at times I couldn't play better so I'm very happy."

The Italian has got better and better as the season has gone on, despite the doping case hanging over his head that could still lead to a suspension.

His victory over fifth seed Fritz made it 26 wins from his last 27 matches, a run that included his second Grand Slam title of the year at the US Open, two Masters 1000 trophies and now the ATP Finals having already won the Australian Open at the start of 2024.

He had already beaten Fritz in the group stage and, despite another competitive encounter, it was the Italian who again came out on top in the decisive moments.

He took a fourth chance to break serve at 3-3 before clinching the opening set, and another break in the fifth game of the second was enough to complete the job.

Fritz was the first American to reach the singles final since James Blake in 2006 and was aiming to become the first US champion this century but, as in the US Open final, he found Sinner an immovable obstacle.

The 23-year-old celebrated in front of the jubilant home crowd, and the year could yet have one more high, with Sinner set to head to Malaga, where he will attempt to help Italy successfully defend the Davis Cup title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A delighted Sinner told Tim Henman it was very special to win the ATP finals in Turin, as the Italian capped off a phenomenal 2024

Speaking to Sky Sports' Tim Henman, Sinner said: "It was a very special event - very important from my side. I know the season I've had.

"I got here one week early trying to understand the speed of the court, trying to work out what works best for me here, so it's a very special feeling, special moment.

"I played some very, very good tennis throughout this whole week and at times I couldn't have played better.

"I'm very happy how I handled every situation on and off the court. Sharing this feel is amazing."

Asked if he surprised himself with the consistency of his performances, Sinner said: "Yes, honestly, I have surprised myself the whole year at times, but in my mind I know how much work I put in and how many sacrifices I have made to be in this position.

"I just try to play in the present moment."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sinner's stellar season

'From Australia onwards, it was just outrageous tennis'

Laura Robson on Sky Sports Tennis

"Unsurprising [he won it] considering how well he's played all week, how he's played all year, when you think back to Australia. That gave him the belief that he could do it at a Grand Slam and from then on it was just outrageous tennis."

"Sinner has won 70 matches this year. He has lost six and he's won a set in EVERY single match that he's played in 2024.

"That's almost unheard of! Novak Djokovic is probably the only player we've seen have a season like this where you look just unbeatable where players look lost against you, where they feel like they've got to overplay and they get so few chances in a match.

"It's so impressive because he doesn't have the dips."

Henman: It's a statement to the rest of the men's tour

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman jokingly joined Sinner's carrot-obsessed super fan club

"From start to finish there's been no lapses. In Australia he took his first Grand Slam title and then he's kept building. He's kept getting better and better and the confidence from that on every surface," said Henman, a six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

"The huge challenges he's faced with the positive drugs test and then to round it off at home having already secured the No 1 ranking, but to play these five matches against the other top seven players in the world having not dropped more than four games in a set - it's a statement to the rest of the men's tour."

Sinner's year

Jannik Sinner is the only man with 70 match wins in 2024.



He also has 17 top 10 wins this season... more than any other man on tour.



ATP Finals deal with Italy extended for five more years

Image: Sinner will be aiming to defend his season-ending ATP Finals title next year...

The ATP Finals will remain in Italy through 2030, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has announced during the trophy ceremony.

Gaudenzi did not specify if the tournament would remain in Turin or move to Milan and a new arena being built for ice hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Milan arena should have a capacity of more than 16,000 for tennis - providing 4,000 more seats than the Inalpi arena in Turin.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.