Emma Raducanu wins in Billie Jean King Cup as Great Britain take charge of Canada quarter-final

Emma Raducanu swept aside Canada's Rebecca Marino in the first set before grinding her way through the second to put Great Britain 1-0 up against defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Raducanu triumphed 6-0 7-5 in the opening rubber in Malaga on Sunday, winning 100 per cent of points on her first serve in a one-sided first set and also slamming eight forehand winners.

The 22-year-old had to show her battling qualities in a second set that lasted over an hour, fending off the seven break points a much-improved Marino carved out.

However, Raducanu broke the world No 103 in the 11th game and then closed out victory by holding serve in the next.

Britain will set up a semi-final against Slovakia on Tuesday if Katie Boulter defeats Leylah Fernandez in the second singles encounter.

Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson will team up if Boulter is beaten and a deciding doubles match is required.

'It is an honour to be representing my country'

Raducanu returned to action on Friday for the first time since damaging foot ligaments in September, beating Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-4 in Britain's first match at the Billie Jean King Cup, before Boulter booked the team's spot in the last eight.

After beating Marino, the 2021 US Open champion said: "It was an incredibly difficult match because the dynamics were so different in each of the sets.

"In the second set, Rebecca really upped her level and served great.

"I'm very pleased with how I managed to fend off my own break points, sneak that break and close it out.

"When you're playing a big-serving opponent like Rebecca, you know there is so much emphasis on each serve.

"My Billie Jean King Cup performances have brought very good things out of me and I think it is the same for everyone.

"We all just fight extra hard, dig in a little bit. It is an honour to be representing my country."

