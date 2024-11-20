Emma Raducanu says she is excited for 2025 following another season blighted by injury

Emma Raducanu says she is "excited and itching" for 2025 following another season blighted by injury.

The 2021 US Open champion, who was sidelined with a foot injury for two months, is keen to build on the momentum she has picked up with Team GB at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Raducanu went unbeaten in Malaga this week, is feeling fresh, and wants to kickstart her pre-season training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauran Robson and Tim Henman discuss the impact Raducanu's potential new fitness trainer will have and how it can improve her physical resilience

"I think traditionally you'd probably have a bit of a break and take a holiday or something," Raducanu said. "But I feel like I have had four, five weeks off tennis, and I don't really need any more time off.

"If anything, I'm excited and just itching to get on the practice court, and of course seeing some of my performances this week, it just incentivises me to do more work."

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, has won 20 of the 33 matches she has played and will end her season ranked 58 in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of a thrilling Stuttgart Open quarter-final between Raducanu and Iga Swiatek

She has undergone surgery on her wrists and ankle last year, while the final months of her season have again been blighted as she tries to solve the injury problems that have continually played havoc during her career.

Raducanu feels her body let her down in recent months, saying: "My assessment is, I think sometimes I need reminding. I'm top 60 in the world and I have played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of, in a way.

"I have to pat myself on the back for that. I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year."

Emma Raducanu's 2024 results Tournament Result WTA Auckland Second Round Australian Open Second Round WTA Abu Dhabi Second Round WTA Doha First Round Billie Jean King Cup Qualified for Final WTA Stuttgart Quarter-finals WTA Madrid First Round WTA Nottingham Semi-finals WTA Eastbourne Quarter-finals Wimbledon Fourth Round WTA Citi Open Quarter-finals US Open First Round Korea Open Quarter-finals Billie Jean King Cup Finals Qualified for Semi-finals

Raducanu is looking at hiring new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, with the former British No 1 in talks with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka's former coach.

She plans on commencing her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, which kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on December 30 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot with my tennis right now," the 22-year-old added.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.