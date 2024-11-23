Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner helps steer Italy past Australia into Davis Cup final

World No 1 Jannik Sinner helped defending champions Italy book their place in the Davis Cup final with a 2-0 win over Australia in Malaga.

After Matteo Berrettini had come from behind to battle past Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets, Sinner comfortably saw off Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 to end Australia's own hopes of making it to the final for a second straight year.

Berrettini had taken two hours and 39 minutes to eventually defeat Kokkinakis 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5.

Sinner, who had last week won a first ATP Finals title in front of home fans in Turin, looked in complete control as he coasted past world No 9 De Minaur in less than 90 minutes.

Image: Sinner celebrates with Matteo Berrettini after he came from behind to battle past Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets

Italy will next face the Netherlands, who progressed to the final for the first time after beating Germany on Friday.

"It means a lot," said Australian Open and US Open champion Sinner in quotes on the ATP Tour website.

"It was a tough encounter, playing Alex. We know each other quite well now, so I have to be very careful every time.

"Obviously it helped a lot that Matteo won the singles today. He played amazing tennis, it was very high quality.

"Hopefully this can give us some confidence for tomorrow. It is going to be a very difficult and tough day for us and also the Netherlands."

