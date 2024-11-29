Simona Halep: Former Wimbledon champion questions handling of her doping case after Iga Swiatek's one-month ban

World No 2 Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension on Thursday after testing positive for a prohibited substance; Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years, a period which was later reduced to nine months in March

Simona Halep has questioned the ITIA's handling of her doping case in comparison to Iga Swiatek's

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has questioned the "big difference in treatment and judgment" in her doping case handling after world No 2 Iga Swiatek was given a one-month ban.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday that Swiatek had accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years, a period which was reduced to nine months in March after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and she denied knowingly taking the banned substance Roxadustat, arguing the positive test was the result of contamination.

"I'm sitting and trying to understand, but it's really impossible for me to understand something like this," Halep wrote in an Instagram post.

"I stand and ask myself, why is there such a big difference in treatment and judgment? I can't find and I don't think there can be a logical answer.

"It can only be bad will from the ITIA, the organisation that has done absolutely everything to destroy me despite the evidence.

"I always believed in good, I believed in the fairness of this sport, I believed in goodness. It was painful, is painful and maybe the injustice that was done to me will always be painful."

Swiatek was ranked world No 1 when she provided a sample containing the angina medication trimetazidine in an out-of-competition test on August 12, and the ITIA accepted the player's explanation that contaminated medication was the cause of the positive test.

Swiatek was provisionally suspended on September 12 but had it lifted on October 4, leaving her with just over a week's ban to serve.

Image: Halep was banned for four years but it was later reduced to nine months in March after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The ITIA, however, argued there are vital distinctions between Halep and Swiatek's cases.

"We deal with each case based on the facts and evidence, not a player's name, ranking, or nationality," the ITIA said.

"When a prohibited substance is found in a player's system, we investigate it thoroughly.

"No two cases are the same, they often involve different circumstances, and direct comparisons are not always helpful.

"There are some very important differences in these two cases.

"The product contaminated in Ms Swiatek's case was a regulated medication, not a supplement.

"There was agreement among independent scientific experts surrounding the facts, and the player admitted the anti-doping rule violation.

"We urge players to exercise extreme caution when taking supplements and we are always happy to answer any questions they have."

Swiatek's news comes only three months after it was revealed men's world No 1 Jannik Sinner had failed two doping tests in March but was deemed not to be at fault and was not suspended - although that has been appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Sinner's case caused much disquiet within tennis, with players and coaches citing their belief that he was treated differently because of his status, although this was strongly refuted by the relevant authorities.

The Women's Tennis Association also backed Swiatek, saying she had its full support during this difficult time.

Tennis players weigh in on doping debate

American Taylor Fritz, who reached the title match of the ATP Finals in November, called for fans to put their personal biases aside when discussing doping cases.

"It's fine to have your own honest opinions but what I can't fathom and what is so upsetting to see as a player, is the insane bias from the tennis public supporting whatever story pushes the agenda they want to be pushed," Fritz wrote on X.

"If it's a rival of the player you support that tests positive then you are on team 'let's call them a doper/cheater/disgrace them as much as possible' and if it's your [favourite] player that it's about then it's 'innocent no questions asked'.

"How are you not able to remove your own personal bias and form an educated and honest opinion for yourself?

"Even if as the player, you can prove your innocence (not saying anyone is or isn't) people that support rival players/have [a] bias against you will always blindly push the narrative: 'You are a cheater', and that fact really makes me sad for all the true innocent players that have to go through this."

Britain's Liam Broady also weighed in on the debate saying it was already "very easy" to get products that have previously been tested by tennis authorities to ensure they do not contain any banned substances.

"This is already in place. You can go on a website and just search up the product to make sure they're safe from contamination," he wrote replying to a post on X.

Meanwhile, Australia's Nick Kyrgios wrote on the social media platform: "The excuse that we can all use is that we didn't know. Simply didn't know. Professionals at the highest level of sport can now just say 'we didn't know'".