Katie Boulter: British No 1 on her great season and life with partner Alex de Minaur

Katie Boulter sits down with Sky Sports' Gigi Salmon to reflect on her "great" 2024, where she aims to improve her game and life on and off the court with partner Alex de Minaur.

The British No 1 claimed titles in San Diego and Nottingham and has embedded herself inside the top 30 at a career-high No 23 last month.

The 28-year-old ended her season with a semi-final run at the WTA 500 in Tokyo, followed by a runner-up finish in Hong Kong - her third tour-level final of the season.

"A pivotal point for me was knowing I could get through a full season and the work that I've been putting in has been paying off," said Boulter.

"I've been working so hard on a daily basis to put myself in that position and for it to actually come through and not have any injuries, I think that's full credit to my team. They've been pushing me past my points for a very long time now and it's starting to show now.

"There haven't been any injuries but you know anything can happen and I really do not take that for granted, but at the same time it's been a really great season for me physically and I feel like I'm only getting stronger."

Where to improve and goals for 2025?

Image: Trainer Matt Little has helped mastermind Boulter's rise this year

"Something that frustrates me is that you're never satisfied," added Boulter, who has learned how to manage her body, investing in a personal physio, Rory Mee, and Andy Murray's former trainer, Matt Little.

"I think tennis is one of those sports where you're always aiming for something else no matter how well your season goes. I've had one of my best career seasons on paper but there's so much I want to improve.

"I feel like there's little things that can get me even higher [in the rankings]. I think in a way, that's really exciting for me because I feel it's another goal. It's another opportunity. It's another place where I have never been before and I want to get to that place which keeps me very motivated.

"Even though it's frustrating, I'm never going to be satisfied, so it keeps me motivated."

With that in mind, Boulter admits her tennis playing boyfriend De Minaur has pushed her into being goal-driven when looking at rankings.

She said: "I set myself a goal in the middle of this year, where I want to be. I don't think I will share that with people but I do have some goals in mind, but I also know that I have a lot of work to do on the court and in the gym before that will even happen. It is important to keep my head down and stay focused."

What changed mentally and physically?

Working with Little has improved Boulter's on-court movement and physical stature and she looked impressive during her title runs in San Diego and Nottingham.

"I think a massive part of that is changing fitness coach was big for me mentally and physically because it keeps it fresh, it keeps it new. It's something new, it's something different. It's something I've not done for a very long time and Matt has been a massive asset for my team and obviously he's got a lot of experience. He's worked with Andy for 17, 18 years.

"He's been in tennis and he's brought another level of my game that I really feel like I found with him. The belief that he has in me, the confidence that he has in me, it kind of spurs me on and he also knows how to push past my limits. Everyone has come together and he's been a huge part of that success."

Happy away from work with De Minaur

Boulter and De Minaur have been together for more than four years and they could face each other at the beginning of the 2025 season with Great Britain and Australia drawn in the same group at the United Cup - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"Anyone who has watched our journey has seen us grow together on the court and off the court. For me, it's such a lovely feeling to know that everything is going well on the court and yet we can still enjoy time away from the court together," said the Leicestershire star.

"I feel like we've really helped each other in so many different ways. Firstly he's there for advice. He's got some credence, so I have to take his advice on board and I don't mind listening to him once in a while. I don't know if he takes it well from me but he knows what he's doing. He's been around the sport for so long, even though he's so young. He's got such great experience and he's already been through so much.

"He's already been on the journey that I'm on right now. I've probably been on it a bit longer so I have a slightly different perspective which I can help him with and he can help me with the ranking side of things.

"It's pushed my boundaries even more and given me belief that I can be where he's at right now."

Do they train together?

"There are moments. There are a couple scheduled for pre-season, I believe. And maybe in Australia we have the odd one or two as well but all I will say is that it's very competitive," smiled Boulter.

"I wouldn't say we're great at not being competitive, either of us, no matter what it's at. Whether it's tennis, padel, or something small like cards, it gets pretty rowdy. But one of my biggest go-to is target because I always beat him at it. He's not good at those targets, so he's got work to do."

Two insane weeks...

Image: Boulter successfully defended her Nottingham title

De Minaur watched Boulter win in San Diego.

A day earlier, De Minaur defeated Casper Ruud to win an ATP 500 title in Acapulco before flying to the States in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They then one-upped themselves by claiming two crowns on the same day in the summer when De Minaur won his second grass-court tour-level title in 's-Hertogenbosch and, just hours later, Boulter followed suit in the Nottingham trophy match.

"I still don't know how that actually happened. To happen one time is pretty insane - it's not something that regularly happens. But then for it to happen twice with both in the same weeks is... I don't know what forces are pulling that together but there's something strange going on there," said Boulter.

"Our lives revolve around tennis so it would be tough not to be discussing tennis quite a lot, but I am personally huge on getting away from tennis. It's important to switch off and I think we did that right at the end of our season. He managed to get a couple of days with me up in Leicestershire with my family just doing something completely different. It was the first time he has got a real Christmas tree - that was an experience!"

