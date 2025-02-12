Cameron Norrie reaches Delray Beach Open quarter-finals as Brit 'takes confidence' from win over Arthur Rinderknech

Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open after defeating France's Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets on Wednesday.

Norrie came through a marathon first-set tie-break but then dominated the second set in a 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 victory in Florida.

It was another morale-boosting win for the 29-year-old following a disappointing 2024 which saw him drop to 61 in the world rankings.

Norrie, who lost in the first round of the Australian Open before suffering another early loss to big-serving Reilly Opelka in Dallas last week, will face qualifier Michael Mmoh or fellow American Alex Michelsen, seeded third, in the last eight.

The British No 2, who improved to 10-3 in Delray Beach, saved a set point and converted his eighth to win a gruelling opener before motoring to a two-hour victory.

"I felt like I started the match well even though I was down a break," said Norrie.

"I hung tough and managed to win some of those longer rallies in the first-set tie-break so I could take confidence from that. I was really enjoying the longer rallies and embracing the tough moments.

"Winning matches like this when you're not feeling your best, you can take so much confidence."

Swiatek continues winning streak in Doha

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Iga Swiatek remains on course for a 'four-peat' at the Qatar Open

Three-time champion Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak in Doha to 14 matches as she battled past Linda Noskova to reach the quarter-finals at the Qatar Open.

The 23-year-old Pole is bidding to become the first woman this century to win the same WTA 1000 title four times in a row.

But Swiatek, the world No 2, had to work hard after dropping a set at the tournament for the first time since 2022.

Czech Noskova, ranked 33, fired down nine aces - a tournament high for a single set - as the opener went to a tie-break, which the underdog won convincingly.

Swiatek, without a title win since her fourth French Open success last June, finally cracked the Noskova serve in the second on her way to levelling the match.

The second seed then clinched a tight decider with a break for 5-4 and wrapped up a 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 6-4 win in two hours and 32 minutes.

"Every match against Linda is always super tough," said Swiatek in her on-court interview.

"This was another won and I'm proud I was solid until the end, but it wasn't easy with her serve, which was kind of perfect."

Swiatek will take on fifth seed Elena Rybakina in the last eight in a rematch of last year's final.

"Elena is a really experienced player and you have to be 100 per cent to win," she added. "So for sure I will use my experience but it's going to be a tough battle."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Delray Beach Open (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



IEB+ Argentina Open (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



Open 13 Provence (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



Transylvania Open (WTA 250) - 3-9 February



Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (WTA 500) - 3-8 February



Qatar TotalEnergies Open (WTA 1000) - 9-15 February



Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA 1000) - 16-22 February



Swiatek and Rybakina are the highest seeds left in the draw after Jelena Ostapenko upset fourth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-2.

Rybakina, who is 10-3 this season, leads the head-to-head 4-3 but Swiatek won their most recent meeting at United Cup last month.

Swiatek is 11-2 this season and has only lost one set at this event since 2022.

Fonseca makes debut to remember

Image: Joao Fonseca had a debut to remember in Buenos Aires

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca stunned eighth seed Tomas Etcheverry 6-3 6-3 on his Argentina Open debut and reach the second round in Buenos Aires.

"Everywhere I play there are some Brazilians cheering for me, even in Argentina," said Fonseca.

"That's super nice, you can see some people wearing Fonseca t-shirts [in the crowd]. It's super nice to have the Brazilian crowd.

"Thanks also to the Argentinians for respecting the match, I know it's difficult playing against an Argentinian. I'm very thankful to win my first match here and hopefully I can go [further] this week."

Diego Schwartzman, competing in his final tournament, was spurred on by a raucous crowd as he notched a 7-6 (12-10) 4-6 6-3 victory against seventh seed Nicolas Jarry to reach the second round.

Zverev realises dream

German tennis star Alexander Zverev fulfilled his dream of visiting the iconic La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires as Boca Juniors secured a 2-0 victory against Independiente Rivadavia from Mendoza on Tuesday night.

"Football in Argentina is on another level. I've never experienced an atmosphere like this," Zverev wrote on social media.

