Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov remains banned by WTA after investigation

Elena Rybakina said she was "disappointed" with the WTA Tour's decision to ban her former coach Stefano Vukov following the governing body's investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct.

The governing body revealed last month that the Croatian was provisionally suspended from holding an official role at tournaments after Rybakina announced he was rejoining her team.

Concerns have been raised over several years regarding Vukov's behaviour towards Rybakina, who he coached to the Wimbledon title in 2022.

Image: Rybakina did not support Vukov's suspension

A WTA statement read: "The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded.

"Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details.

"We remain committed to ensuring that all matters are handled in a fair and objective manner in accordance with the WTA Code of Conduct."

Speaking to reporters after her win over Rebecca Sramkova at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, Rybakina said: "I'm just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I'm not going to comment much on that any more.

"I'm focusing on my matches, and when I go on the court I'm thinking only about the way I need to play, so I'm concentrating on myself, and also, of course, on the opponent.

"Definitely, it's not the best time, but as I said, I'm always focusing on my matches and want to perform as best as I can."

Rybakina, who had split from Vukov ahead of the US Open last summer before rehiring him, made it clear in Australia last month that she did not support the suspension.

"I don't agree with a lot of things what WTA do in the sense of my relationship with Stefano," she said at the time.

"As I said before, I have never made any complaints or any of these things. I always said that he never mistreated me."

It remains to be seen how the ongoing suspension affects their coaching relationship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniela Hantuchova told Sky Sports Tennis she was pleased when tennis legend Goran Ivanisevic took over as Rybakina's coach, but he has since parted ways

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who had taken over coaching Rybakina, parted ways with her after the Australian Open and she has since hired Italian Davide Sanguinetti.

In an interview with La Gazzetto dello Sport, Sanguinetti said: "Vukov and Elena are close, he will always be there. Stefano and I talk a lot, we are on the same wavelength. It's not a problem to have two coaches, it's almost a trend now."

Rybakina is ranked seventh in the world and is considered among the contenders for all the major titles but she has consistently struggled with ill health, which she blamed on insomnia.

