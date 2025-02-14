Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek's incredible winning run in Doha ended by Jelena Ostapenko
Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek bundled out of the Qatar Open by Jelena Ostapenko, who beat the Polish second seed 6-3 6-1 in the semi-finals; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Friday 14 February 2025 18:00, UK
Jelena Ostapenko maintained her perfect record against Iga Swiatek to end the Pole's hopes of a fourth consecutive title at the Qatar Open.
This was the fifth meeting between the pair and big-hitting Latvian Ostapenko had won on each previous occasion.
Their last two matches had been close but Ostapenko was completely in charge in Doha, racing to a 6-3 6-1 victory in just an hour and eight minutes.
Ostapenko's commanding record over Swiatek
Jelena Ostapenko easily beat Iga Swiatek to reach her second final in Doha - nine years after the first.
The Latvian reached her third career WTA 1000 singles final.
Ostapenko leads her head-to-head 5-0 against Swiatek.
Swiatek, who on Thursday became the player with the longest winning run at the tournament with 15 straight victories, looked a shadow of her usual self as she went down to world No 37 Ostapenko.
The former French Open champion struck 31 winners compared to only eight for Swiatek, who slammed her racket to the ground in frustration after going 3-0 down in the second set.
It is the most one-sided defeat the world No 2 has suffered since a loss to Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells two years ago.
Ostapenko, 27, got off to a confident start by winning the opening two games before taking a 4-2 lead en route to winning the first set.
She produced an utterly dominant display in the second set to race to a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the win.
"I feel like this court has a special energy," said Ostapenko in her on-court interview.
"I was pretty confident that I would beat her because we've played a lot of matches and I kind of know how to play against her. I'm really happy with the way I'm handling my emotions this week. I'm just so happy to be in the final."
Next up for Ostapenko is world No 41 Amanda Anisimova, who stormed past Russian world No 26 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 30 minutes to reach her second WTA 1000 final.
