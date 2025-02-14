Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek's incredible winning run in Doha ended by Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko maintained her perfect record against Iga Swiatek to end the Pole's hopes of a fourth consecutive title at the Qatar Open.

This was the fifth meeting between the pair and big-hitting Latvian Ostapenko had won on each previous occasion.

Their last two matches had been close but Ostapenko was completely in charge in Doha, racing to a 6-3 6-1 victory in just an hour and eight minutes.

Ostapenko's commanding record over Swiatek

Jelena Ostapenko easily beat Iga Swiatek to reach her second final in Doha - nine years after the first.



The Latvian reached her third career WTA 1000 singles final.



Ostapenko leads her head-to-head 5-0 against Swiatek.



Swiatek, who on Thursday became the player with the longest winning run at the tournament with 15 straight victories, looked a shadow of her usual self as she went down to world No 37 Ostapenko.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Ostapenko's reaction as Swiatek smashes her racket after a frustrating second set

The former French Open champion struck 31 winners compared to only eight for Swiatek, who slammed her racket to the ground in frustration after going 3-0 down in the second set.

It is the most one-sided defeat the world No 2 has suffered since a loss to Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells two years ago.

Ostapenko, 27, got off to a confident start by winning the opening two games before taking a 4-2 lead en route to winning the first set.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Delray Beach Open (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



IEB+ Argentina Open (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



Open 13 Provence (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



Qatar TotalEnergies Open (WTA 1000) - 9-15 February



Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA 1000) - 16-22 February



She produced an utterly dominant display in the second set to race to a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the win.

"I feel like this court has a special energy," said Ostapenko in her on-court interview.

"I was pretty confident that I would beat her because we've played a lot of matches and I kind of know how to play against her. I'm really happy with the way I'm handling my emotions this week. I'm just so happy to be in the final."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Qatar Open semi-final clash between Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova

Next up for Ostapenko is world No 41 Amanda Anisimova, who stormed past Russian world No 26 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 30 minutes to reach her second WTA 1000 final.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.