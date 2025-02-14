Cameron Norrie beaten at Delray Beach Open as Joao Fonseca becomes youngest Brazilian man to reach ATP semi-final
British No 2 Cameron Norrie falls to Alex Michelsen in straight sets at the Delray Beach Open, while Joao Fonseca makes history for Brazil in Buenos Aires; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Saturday 15 February 2025 08:56, UK
Cameron Norrie suffered a disappointing defeat at Delray Beach while Joao Fonseca, 18, became the youngest Brazilian man to reach the semi-finals of an ATP tournament.
Norrie's campaign came to an end after Alex Michelsen secured a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 quarter-final victory over the Brit.
It was redemption for the American, who Norrie defeated in the round of 32 of the Dallas Open earlier this month.
The closely-fought first set lasted 10 minutes shy of an hour but Michelsen had the upper hand in the tie-break.
It was a similarly even story to begin the second set before Norrie, leading 5-4, went up 40-0 but failed to take advantage of his break and set points and his opponent drew them back square.
Norrie then lost his serve, allowing Michelsen to swiftly wrap up the match.
Tale of the Tape
Fonseca makes history for Brazil in Buenos Aires
Fonseca battled back from two match points down in the deciding set to steal an epic 3-6 6-4 7-5 triumph over home favourite Mariano Navone to reach his first tour-level semi-final in Buenos Aires.
"Those are the victories that we work for," said Fonseca, who is the youngest semi-finalist on clay since Carlos Alcaraz won Umag in 2021.
"I was not playing my best and I fought until the end. I'm tired... since the beginning I was believing I could win, even if I wasn't playing my best, but I fought and now I'm in the semi-finals.
"I feel amazing. It wasn't easy against Mariano but I'm just very happy without how I fought today."
Fonseca will face qualifier Laslo Djere, who marked his return to the top 100 for the first time since August last year by defeating Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.
Verdasco to end career playing doubles with Djokovic
Fernando Verdasco will bring his career to a close next week at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, where he will partner Novak Djokovic in doubles.
The 41-year-old, who has not competed since September 2023, announced his upcoming retirement on social media.
"After so many incredible years on the ATP Tour, the time has come for my final tournament at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open," Verdasco wrote.
"And what better way to finish than playing doubles with my friend Novak Djokovic, a true legend of our sport and one of the best athletes of all time.
"I'm going to enjoy every moment and give it my all one last time. Thank you everyone that has been there for me during all my career in the good and in the bad times. Let's make this week unforgettable."
