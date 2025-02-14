Cameron Norrie beaten at Delray Beach Open as Joao Fonseca becomes youngest Brazilian man to reach ATP semi-final

Cameron Norrie suffered a disappointing defeat at Delray Beach while Joao Fonseca, 18, became the youngest Brazilian man to reach the semi-finals of an ATP tournament.

Norrie's campaign came to an end after Alex Michelsen secured a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 quarter-final victory over the Brit.

It was redemption for the American, who Norrie defeated in the round of 32 of the Dallas Open earlier this month.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The closely-fought first set lasted 10 minutes shy of an hour but Michelsen had the upper hand in the tie-break.

It was a similarly even story to begin the second set before Norrie, leading 5-4, went up 40-0 but failed to take advantage of his break and set points and his opponent drew them back square.

Norrie then lost his serve, allowing Michelsen to swiftly wrap up the match.

Tale of the Tape

Fonseca makes history for Brazil in Buenos Aires

Image: Brazil's Joao Fonseca made history at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires

Fonseca battled back from two match points down in the deciding set to steal an epic 3-6 6-4 7-5 triumph over home favourite Mariano Navone to reach his first tour-level semi-final in Buenos Aires.

"Those are the victories that we work for," said Fonseca, who is the youngest semi-finalist on clay since Carlos Alcaraz won Umag in 2021.

"I was not playing my best and I fought until the end. I'm tired... since the beginning I was believing I could win, even if I wasn't playing my best, but I fought and now I'm in the semi-finals.

"I feel amazing. It wasn't easy against Mariano but I'm just very happy without how I fought today."

Fonseca will face qualifier Laslo Djere, who marked his return to the top 100 for the first time since August last year by defeating Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Delray Beach Open (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



IEB+ Argentina Open (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



Open 13 Provence (ATP 250) - 10-16 February



Qatar TotalEnergies Open (WTA 1000) - 9-15 February



Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA 1000) - 16-22 February



Qatar ExxonMobil Open (ATP 500) - 17-22 February



Rio Open (ATP 500) - 17-22 February



Verdasco to end career playing doubles with Djokovic

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fernando Verdasco will bring his career to a close next week at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, where he will partner Novak Djokovic in doubles.

The 41-year-old, who has not competed since September 2023, announced his upcoming retirement on social media.

"After so many incredible years on the ATP Tour, the time has come for my final tournament at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open," Verdasco wrote.

"And what better way to finish than playing doubles with my friend Novak Djokovic, a true legend of our sport and one of the best athletes of all time.

"I'm going to enjoy every moment and give it my all one last time. Thank you everyone that has been there for me during all my career in the good and in the bad times. Let's make this week unforgettable."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.