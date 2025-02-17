Joao Fonseca, 18, becomes first player born in 2006 to win ATP Tour singles title with Andy Murray leading praise

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP Tour singles title as he underlined his status as one of tennis' most promising stars.

The 18-year-old defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in the Argentina Open final, a result that made him the 10th youngest champion in ATP Tour history and lifted him to 68th in the world rankings ahead of his home event in Rio de Janeiro this week.

Fonseca is the fourth-youngest player since 2000 to claim an ATP singles title, after Japan's Kei Nishikori and Spanish duo Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

His victory in Buenos Aires follows claiming the Next Gen ATP finals trophy in December - a tournament for the best male players aged 21 and under - and then stunning Andrey Rublev in the first round of January's Australian Open.

Fonseca's win over Cerundolo in his opponent's home city came after the youngster fought back from a break down early in the opening set.

He said afterwards: "This was just an unbelievable week for me. Of course I want to be No 1. Of course I want to win Slams."

Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Boris Becker were among those to praise Fonseca on social media, with Murray writing on X: "Can't wait for the first Fonseca vs Alcaraz match."

Becker added: "Watch this young man from Brazil. The sky is the limit..."

