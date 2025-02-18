Andy Murray to continue coaching Novak Djokovic 'indefinitely'

​​​​​Novak Djokovic says his partnership with coach Andy Murray will continue "indefinitely" as the two prepare to work together across the North American Swing and the European clay-court season.

Murray coached Djokovic at the Australian Open in January, where the latter beat Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals before pulling out with a leg injury while a set down to Alexander Zverev.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said afterwards that he and Murray would "cool off" but ahead of his comeback at the Qatar Masters, Djokovic confirmed the pair will be linking up again.

Image: Murray coached Djokovic at the Australian Open as the Serb reached the semi-finals

Murray is now poised to work with the Serb at Indians Wells and Miami in March and then during the clay-court portion of the year, which culminates at the French Open from May 25 to June 8.

Djokovic told the ATP Tour's in-house media channel: "We had a chat the day after I finished [the Australian Open] - we reflected on the period we spent together.

"We agreed he was going to take some time and think, speak with his family members and see if he decides to keep working.

"I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him so I am really glad he did accept.

"It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments. We will see how it goes after that."

Image: Murray and Djokovic's partnership will extend on an 'indefinite' basis

Djokovic: Murray has a unique perspective on my game

Asked if he has learnt from a player who beat him 14 times during their careers - including in two Grand Slams finals - and only retired last year, Djokovic added: "Yes, to some extent.

"He obviously has a unique perspective on my game. He has played me and all of the current best players in the world and knows everyone well.

"He knows exactly what we need to do tactically - the evolution of my game and what needs to be improved.

"He has a positive approach and has handled the whole pressure very well as it is a completely different situation from being there as a player.

"He has been terrific with all the other team members and while it was unfortunate the way the Australian Open finished with injury, we had a great run."

