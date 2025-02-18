Emma Raducanu in tears during straight-sets defeat to Karolina Muchova at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by 14th seed Karolina Muchova; Raducanu went down 7-6 (6) 6-4 to miss out on a last-16 clash with American McCartney Kessler, who stunned third seed Coco Gauff
Wednesday 19 February 2025 00:02, UK
Emma Raducanu was reduced to tears mid-match before crashing out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight-sets loss to Karolina Muchova.
Raducanu ended the worst run of results in her career to see off Greece's Maria Sakkari in the tournament opener, her first win since the Australian Open and stopping a four-match losing streak, only to struggle during her second-round exit.
The former US Open champion was seen wiping away tears by the umpire's chair early in the opening set, where she later recovered from losing her first four games and survived two set points to force a tie-break against the 14th seed.
Raducanu failed to capitalise on a 5-2 lead in the tie-break however as Muchova edged a marathon opening set, before the Czech player broke early in the second and closed out a hard-fought 7-6 6-4 victory in just over two hours.
How Raducanu's run was ended by Muchova
Muchova took immediate control with an early double-break on Raducanu, who was seen wiping away tears with her towel during a slow start, only for the British No 2 to bounce back in impressive fashion.
Raducanu got the double break back and crucially held serve in the 12th game, saving two set points before securing the hold, then won four consecutive points during the tie-break to move two points away from the opening set.
Muchova survived a set point of her own before closing out the opening set in 73 minutes, with the Czech player in danger of pulling clear when she broke Raducanu in the opening game of the second and then raced through a service game to love.
Raducanu was unable to take advantage of three break points when 3-2 down and gave Muchova a key hold, only for the 22-year-old to survive five break points in the next and avoid falling further behind.
The rest of the set continued to go with serve, as Muchova held on for victory and left Raducanu - a wildcard entry into this week's event - suffering her fifth defeat in six matches.
Gauff stunned by Kessler as Swiatek breezes through
Up next for Muchova in the last 16 is American McCartney Kessler, who stunned third seed Coco Gauff and claimed her first victory over a top-10 opponent with a 6-4 7-5 win.
Gauff's defeat was her first against a player from outside the top-50 since being beaten by Sofia Kenin (128th) at Wimbledon in 2023.
Second set Iga Swiatek beat Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 and will next face Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the quarter-finals, while Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Veronia Kudermetova in straight sets.
Defending champion Jasmine Paolini defeated Eva Lys 6-2 7-5, a Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa also advanced to the third round on Tuesday.
