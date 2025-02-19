Individual who displayed "fixated behaviour" towards Emma Raducanu and subsequently ejected from her match in Dubai to be banned from all future WTA events "pending a threat assessment". WARNING: This story contains content which some readers may find distressing

Emma Raducanu in tears after being approached by man with 'fixated behaviour' at Dubai Tennis Championships

Emma Raducanu was visibly upset after being approached by a man displaying "fixated behaviour" ahead of her defeat to Karolina Muchova in Dubai.

The individual was subsequently ejected from the court by security and will be banned from all future WTA events "pending a threat assessment".

Raducanu was in tears as she went to the umpire's chair after the second game of her rain-delayed second-round match on Tuesday and went on to lose 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to 14th seed Muchova.

Muchova consoled Raducanu as the man was removed, before the Briton was applauded by other spectators as she resumed playing.

A statement from the Women's Tennis Association read: "On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour.

"This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma's match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

"Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.

"The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

"We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."

Image: The WTA says it will support Raducanu after the incidents in Dubai

Dubai tournament organisers added: "The tournament security team worked in collaboration with the WTA security team to proactively identify and immediately eject the individual in question from the stadium.

"We support the WTA's decision to ban the individual in question from all WTA events, and share the Tour's longstanding commitment to player welfare, safety and wellbeing."

In 2022, a man who walked 23 miles to Raducanu's London home was given a five-year restraining order.