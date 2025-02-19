Venus Williams given Indian Wells wild card for 2025 BNP Paribas Open in March
Venus Williams returned to Indian Wells in 2016 following a 15-year boycott; she now has a wild card for the 2025 WTA 1000 tournament - the BNP Paribas Open; watch all the ATP and WTA events in Dubai, Doha and Rio on Sky Sports Tennis
Wednesday 19 February 2025 20:09, UK
Venus Williams has received a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, making next month's tournament Williams' first event in nearly a full year.
The 44-year-old Williams hasn't competed anywhere on tour since a first-round loss at the Miami Open on March 19, 2024. That was less than two weeks after she lost her opening match at Indian Wells.
Her first appearance at Indian Wells came in 1994. Williams won five titles at Wimbledon and two at the US Open in singles, along with 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her younger sister, Serena.
Other wild-card recipients announced Wednesday include two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova - who is returning to action after a 15-month break while giving birth to her first child.
In the men's tournament, teenagers Joo Fonseca and Learner Tien are included.
Fonseca won his first ATP title at the Argentina Open this month while Tien reached the fourth round at the Australian Open in January.
The BNP Paribas Open runs from March 2-16.
