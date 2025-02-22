Jack Draper defeated by Andrey Rublev in Qatar Open final

British No 1 Jack Draper was defeated 7-5 5-7 6-1 by Andrey Rublev in the final of the Qatar Open.

This is the second time that fifth seed Rublev has won in Qatar, picking up the victory back in 2020, and it marks the first time he has won an event twice.

It is also his 17th ATP tour title on the tour and sixth ATP 500 title, eighth seed Draper battling back in the second set before being well beaten in the deciding third.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was Rublev's third three-set win in three days. The Russian also dropped the second set in his two previous matches against Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rublev wrapped up the victory in just over two hours and it is his first tournament win since the Madrid Open last April.

Despite the loss and being made to wait once again for a victory against Rublev after four times of meeting, his run to the final sees Draper move up to a new high of 12th in the ATP rankings.

"It feels amazing," said Rublev. "It's my first title that I won twice. I'm really happy. I think both of us were really tired after two three-set matches that finished late.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We were exhausted and it was difficult, but somehow we were able to play at a good level. When I lost the second set, I let it go and started to play more freely.

"I played at a good level. In some moments, I was really good mentally and didn't let frustration get over me.

"As soon as I was frustrated, I was able to restart again and I was able to play at the same intensity. That's the most important thing."

"It's been an amazing week," said Draper. "Andrey was too good today. We played some tough matches this week and in the third set he was just a bit too strong for me.

"I'm really proud of my efforts this week. Every day, I wake up and try to improve, so it's a testament to my hard work I suppose."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports Tennis in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports App.

The Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!