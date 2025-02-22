Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 winner with Dubai victory

Mirra Andreeva became the youngest WTA 1000 winner with her 7-6 (1) 6-1 victory over Clara Tauson at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

In what was a first WTA 1000 final for both players, 12th seed Andreeva took one hour and 46 minutes to wrap up the hard-fought victory.

Andreeva, at just 17 years and 298 days old, is the youngest finalist since the WTA 1000 concept started back in 2009, beating Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals to book her spot.

The victory also moves Andreeva into the top 10 of the WTA rankings, rising from 14th to ninth.

That will make her the first teenager to enter the top 10 since Nicole Vaidisova back in 2007.

Other teens who made WTA 1000 finals at this level since 2020 are Iga Swiatek, who went onto win in 2021 in Rome, and Coco Gauff with her 2023 win in Cincinnati.

