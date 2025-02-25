Mexican Open: Cameron Norrie beaten by American teenager Learner Tien in opening round

Britain's Cameron Norrie was sent packing by teenager Learner Tien in the opening round of the Mexican Open.

The British No 2 lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to the 19-year-old, who is ranked 83 in the world, in an hour and 52 minutes in Acapulco.

Tien made a strong start, leading 4-1 in the opening set before Norrie recovered and served for the set at 5-4. However, the Brit was broken, with Tien also winning the tie-break before taking control of the second set.

Norrie had won his only previous meeting against Tien in Hong Kong earlier this year, beating him in straight sets, 6-3 7-5.

Tien will face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Second seed Casper Ruud booked his place in the next round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Arthur Rinderknech.

Third seed Tommy Paul eased past Canada's Gabriel Diallo 6-2 6-2, while American Ben Shelton, the tournament's fifth seed, battled past Cobolli 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) to go through to the second round.

