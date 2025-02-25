Mexican Open: Cameron Norrie beaten by American teenager Learner Tien in opening round
Cameron Norrie was beaten by 19-year-old Learner Tien in straight sets in Acapulco; Norrie had won their previous clash but Tien made a strong start in Mexico to beat the Briton 7-6 (7-5) 6-3; watch ATP and WTA action throughout 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis
Tuesday 25 February 2025 08:50, UK
Britain's Cameron Norrie was sent packing by teenager Learner Tien in the opening round of the Mexican Open.
The British No 2 lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to the 19-year-old, who is ranked 83 in the world, in an hour and 52 minutes in Acapulco.
Tien made a strong start, leading 4-1 in the opening set before Norrie recovered and served for the set at 5-4. However, the Brit was broken, with Tien also winning the tie-break before taking control of the second set.
Norrie had won his only previous meeting against Tien in Hong Kong earlier this year, beating him in straight sets, 6-3 7-5.
Tien will face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.
Second seed Casper Ruud booked his place in the next round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Arthur Rinderknech.
Third seed Tommy Paul eased past Canada's Gabriel Diallo 6-2 6-2, while American Ben Shelton, the tournament's fifth seed, battled past Cobolli 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) to go through to the second round.
