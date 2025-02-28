Indian Wells 2025: Men's and women's draws, how to watch, player list, Brits in action and prize money

Tennis returns to the desert - live on Sky Sports Tennis - with the first combined WTA and ATP 1000 event of the year at the BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells.

The tournament kicks off with the qualifying stages on Sunday March 2, with the main draw action commencing on Wednesday March 5. It all ends on Sunday March 16 when both the men's and women's singles finals will take place.

Will Emma Raducanu play? 🎾

Image: Emma Raducanu returns to action at Indian Wells

Yes! Emma Raducanu's ranking has earned her direct entry into the main draw after she required a wildcard to play the first two WTA 1000 events of the year in Doha and Dubai.

She is expected to be offered enhanced security in Indian Wells after she was the target of "fixated behaviour" from a man during the Dubai Championships last week.

Raducanu will be joined in the main draw by British No 1 Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal, while Harriet Dart will have to go through qualifying.

Jack Draper will headline British interest in the men's event, with 2021 winner Cameron Norrie also involved. Jacob Fearnley will have to come through qualifying but he is listed as one of the top main-draw alternates. Billy Harris is also in qualifying.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett and tennis commentator Jonathan Overend explain how serious a threat a lack of security can be to young tennis players and what needs to be done to prevent further problems

When will the draw take place?

The 2025 Indian Wells ATP and WTA draws will take place on Monday March 3, from 11pm-12am UK time (3-4pm local time).

How does the main draw work? 📋

The men's main draw will feature 96 players, a total consisting of 79 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and five wildcards. The women's main draw will be contested by 96 players, a total made up of 76 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards.

When can I watch matches? 📺

Day session matches are set to start at 7pm UK time (11am local time), with night sessions getting underway at 2am (6pm local time) - with all the action live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Djokovic to play at Indian Wells with Murray set to return 🎾👟

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic says he's glad Andy Murray has agreed to extend his coaching role with the Serbian and admits it's exciting for the tennis world

Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP 1000-level tournament, as the Serbian resumes his hunt for a 100th singles title.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner retired from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a hamstring issue last month and lost in the Qatar Open first round last week.

The 37-year-old said that he "played without pain" in Doha but his disappointing display raised concerns among fans that he would not play in the Southern California event.

"A legend returns to the desert," the tournament wrote on X, quieting concerns about whether he would play.

Five-time Indian Wells winner Djokovic will aim to become the third man to claim 100 singles titles in the professional era, behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Djokovic is expected to be joined in Indian Wells by coach Andy Murray, with the partnership set to continue "indefinitely".

Image: Laura Robson is happy to see the Djokovic and Murray partnership continue

Speaking in her monthly column for Sky Sports, Laura Robson said she was encouraged by the news. "Andy Murray continuing with Novak Djokovic is really positive. Andy has four young kids and probably doesn't want to do all of these weeks on the road now that he's just stopped playing, so I'm sure that after the Australian Open, it just took them a minute to figure out their schedules," she wrote.

"I think it was a case of picking and choosing which tournaments they partner up at, and it sounds like he's going to be at Indian Wells and Miami coming up in March."

Is world No 1 Sinner playing? Who are the defending champions? 🏆

Image: Jannik Sinner is banned until May 4

Jannik Sinner will miss Indian Wells after accepting a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time reigning Indian Wells champion, having downed Daniil Medvedev in the final of the last two editions, while Alexander Zverev will be the top seed on the men's side.

Iga Swiatek is the reigning women's champion, while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Australian Open winner Madison Keys will aim to topple the Pole.

Which players have received wild cards? ⬆⬇

Image: Joao Fonseca has been handed a wild card to play in Indian Wells

Joao Fonseca, an 18-year-old Brazilian prodigy who recently won his maiden ATP title at the Argentina Open, and Learner Tien, a 19-year-old who made a stunning run to the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open as a qualifier and is one of the brightest young American prospects, received wild cards.

Legendary seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will not play after declining her wild card.

Williams, who has reached the semi-finals on three occasions in Indian Wells, had boycotted the tournament between 2002 and 2016 after her sister Serena was booed by the crowd in the 2001 final, with the family also saying they were subjected to racist abuse.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova was also awarded a wildcard. The Czech will be returning to action after the birth of her first child, son Petr, last July.

Prize money breakdown Rounds ATP Points WTA points Prize Money Winner 1000 1000 $1,201,125 Finalist 650 650 $638,750 Semi-finalists 400 390 $354,850 Quarter-finalists 200 215 $202,000 4th round 100 120 $110,250 3rd round 50 65 $64,500 2nd round 30 35 $37,650 1st round 10 10 $25,375

Why is the Indian Wells, Miami double so tough? 🌞

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The 'sunshine double' of Indian Wells and Miami is very tough for any player to pull off because it's totally opposite conditions - even though it's two hard-court tournaments," said former British No 1 Robson.

"It's a really long stint - both events are 12 days - and it's just a massive change conditions-wise, to go from one to the other as Miami is so hot and humid, compared to being in the desert of Palm Springs.

"Indian Wells, in particular, I always struggled at because it's much slower than you think. It doesn't always favour the Brits, who in general prefer slightly faster conditions and a pacier hard court that plays more lively, because you get a bit more out of your shots."

Where is Indian Wells? 🗺

Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.

Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison assumed full ownership of Indian Wells in 2009 for a whopping $100m. The tech billionaire is the world's fourth richest man, worth an estimated £165bn.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells (ATP/ WTA 1000) - 5-16 March



Miami Open (ATP/WTA 1000) - 18-30 March



US men's Clay Court Championships (ATP 250) - 31 March-April 6



Grand Prix Hassan II (ATP 250) - 31 March-April 6



Tiriac Open (ATP 250) - 31 March-April 6



Credit One Charleston Open (WTA 500) - 31 March-April 6



Copa Colsanitas Zurich (WTA 250) - 31 March-April 6



Celebs to keep an eye out for at Indian Wells ⭐

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Do you remember when Nick Kyrgios reacted to a fan's comment by bringing actor Ben Stiller into the argument?

Expect a star-studded field on and off the court, with film stars including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Yvonne Orji, Ben Stiller and singer Gwen Stefani.

Stiller became the unwitting support act when Nick Kyrgios clashed with a fan at the event in 2022.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.