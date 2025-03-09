Novak Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic was shocked by Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells as the Serbian suffered an early exit at the hands of a lucky loser for a second consecutive year.

Djokovic fell to lucky loser Luca Nardi of Italy in the California desert last year and history repeated itself a day after top seed Alexander Zverev also went out.

After his withdrawal from Australia, his loss in the opening match at Qatar Open and his stunning defeat to the Dutchman, Djokovic is now on a three-match losing streak.

The man for the big upsets

Last man to defeat Novak Djokovic: Botic van de Zandschulp



Last man to defeat Rafael Nadal: Botic van de Zandschulp



Last man to defeat Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open: Botic van de Zandschulp



"You know, things are different obviously for me the last couple of years," said Djovokic, who hit just 16 winners to 37 unforced errors. "I've been struggling to play on the desired level.

"Every now and then, I have a couple of good tournaments, but mostly it's really a challenge. It's a struggle for me.

"So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way."

The Serbian came out flat against the tournament lucky loser, who took full advantage of a blizzard of errors from the 24-time Grand Slam champion to capture the first set.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Djokovic raised his level to grab the second but Van de Zandschulp, who lost to Matteo Gigante 7-5 6-0 in the final round of qualifying, refused to back down, running away with the decider before the sold-out crowd.

The Indian Wells courts have been resurfaced this year to make them more in line with the conditions at the Miami Open and US Open and Djokovic said he struggled to read the bounce of the ball.

"Obviously no excuses for a poor performance," he added. "It doesn't feel great when you play this way on the court, but congratulations to my opponent. Just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me.

"I regret the level of tennis considering how I practice these days."

Discussing the court, he said: "The difference between the centre court and the other courts is immense.

"The ball is bouncing on the centre court higher than some of the highest clay courts, to be honest. Just struggled a lot with that. Couldn't find the rhythm."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Djokovic is enjoying his relationship with Murray, saying they pair are still getting to know each other in a different way and hopes his new coach will continue to in the role all the way to Wimbledon

Djokovic said he would need to speak to rival-turned-coach Andy Murray before deciding next steps. Prior to his first match he said he would play the second leg of the 'Sunshine Double' at the upcoming Miami Open.

"Still haven't talked with Andy and the team, so going to do that and make a plan," he said.

Top seed Sabalenka tested

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Aryna Sabalenka against McCartney Kessler at Indian Wells

In the WTA event, World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka edged out American McCartney Kessler 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

The Belarusian was in full command of her formidable serve and never faced a break point while crushing six aces and winning 90 per cent of her first serve points.

She sealed the win with a pair of deft backhand volleys on match point to set up a meeting with unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the third round on Monday.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.